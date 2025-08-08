Thoughtful Hampers to surprise your siblings on this Raksha Bandhan from IGP

Rakshabandhan is the perfect time to celebrate your sibling with gifts that capture the essence of love, memories, and togetherness. From beautifully handcrafted rakhis and indulgent sweets to personalized keepsakes and chic everyday essentials, IGP offers thoughtfully curated hampers that speak from the heart. Whether your sibling has a taste for traditional mithai, treasures personalized mementos, or loves stylish must-haves, there’s a gift as unique and meaningful as your bond.

Grand Ties-Kundan Meenakari Rakhi Hamper



Celebrate Rakhi with this elegant Kundan Meenakari hamper by IGP featuring five exquisite designer rakhis, indulgent Masqa chocolates and cookies, a wholesome berry mix, and a charming Rosy Feather Roli Chawal container. A perfect blend of tradition and indulgence, this gift honors your sibling bond with heritage, taste, and thoughtful detail- all in one stunning hamper.

Personalized Swinging Metal Planter For Sister





Add a unique and personal touch to your sister’s space with this charming swing planter and custom Polaroid keepsake from IGP. Featuring a vibrant zebra succulent nestled in a sleek metal planter with decorative pebbles, the entire setup gently swings on a stylish stand. Alongside it hangs a Polaroid, one side showcasing your chosen photo, the other reading “Happy Rakhi.” Both elements come with a playful swinging hook, adding a fun, fidget-friendly twist. Personalize it with a cherished memory to create a Rakhi gift that’s both heartfelt and eye-catching.

Grand Heritage Rakhi Celebration Hamper







Mark the occasion with a touch of grandeur through this Heritage Rakhi Celebration Hamper by IGP. Featuring exquisitely handcrafted rakhis from the symbolic Tree of Life and Peacock Feather Meena to elegant Kundan-Meena designs, it pairs tradition with indulgence. Treat your brother to Chana Badam Barfi, Besan Laddoos, Masqa Velvety Chocolate bars, and luxe La French perfumes, all tied together with Roli Chawal.

Divine Blessings Rakhi Hamper







Surprise your brother with this thoughtfully curated Raksha Bandhan hamper by IGP. It includes a divine Ganesha rakhi embellished with Rudraksha beads and CZ stonework, symbolizing protection and blessings. Two Masqa Velvety Chocolate Classic Milk bars add a sweet touch, while a stylish Premium Vegan Leather Wallet in classic tan elevates his everyday essentials. Traditional roli and chawal complete this meaningful gift.

Delightful Snacks And Floral Surprise Hamper







Treat your sister to a charming mix of sweetness and blooms with this elegant gift by IGP. A sleek black bag brims with indulgent delights- buttery Masqa cookies, a decadent walnut brownie, Velvety Bar dark chocolate and mixed berries, plus a jar of choco-chip cake for that extra dose of deliciousness. It’s perfectly paired with a lovely bouquet of mauve spray chrysanthemums, wrapped in soft pink and off-white tissue and tied with a cheerful pink polka-dot ribbon. A delightful surprise to please the palate and lift the mood.

Personalized Daily Essentials Raksha Bandhan Hamper







Surprise your brother with this thoughtfully curated personalized daily essentials Raksha Bandhan hamper by IGP. Packed in a cheerful yellow eco-friendly box, it includes an infinity bro rakhi, La French Men Perfume Bespoke, and a sleek black wallet with multiple card slots, a coin pouch, and a center partition for notes. Sweeten the gesture with a velvety roast almond chocolate bar and a “Cool Brother” sleeve. A personalized Polaroid with your picture and Rakhi wishes adds a heartfelt touch. Complete with traditional roli and chawal, this hamper makes for a memorable and meaningful celebration.

Personalized One In A Million Bhai Rakhi Hamper





This Raksha Bandhan, shows your brother how much he means to you with this charming rakhi hamper curated by IGP. Elegantly packed in a gift box, it features a beautifully handcrafted pair of peacock rakhis made with intricate detailing. The hamper also includes indulgent Velvety Bar mixed berries and dark chocolates. A white travel mug inscribed with “One In A Million Bhai” adds a heartfelt touch—customize it with his name to make it extra special. Complete with traditional roli and chawal, this hamper is perfect for a warm and memorable celebration.

Traditional Rakhi And Delights Hamper





Unveil the spirit of Raksha Bandhan with this thoughtfully curated gift for your brother by IGP. At the heart of this elegant hamper is a Swastik Rakhi, embellished with pearl beads and intricate purple Meenakari detailing. Treat him to the rich flavors of a Masqa velvety chocolate mixed nuts bar and indulgent almond praline. A vibrant berry mix, presented in a royal dome potli, adds a festive touch. Finished with a leafy glow container and traditional roli chawal, this hamper brings together tradition and indulgence in the most heartfelt way.