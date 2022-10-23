United Nations Day 2022: Know its history & Significance

The world has witnessed 2 World Wars, it has only led to bloodshed, loss of lives and it drained the nations finances as well as resource. When the World War II was about to end in the year, 1945, the nations were in ruins and the world wanted peace. Representatives of 50 nations gathered at the United Nations Conference on International Organization In San Francisco, California from 25th April to 26th June 1945.



For the next two months, they proceeded to draft and then sign the UM charter, which has created a new international organization, the United Nations which, it hoped, would help in preventing another world war like the one they had just lived through.

4 months after the San Francisco Conference ended, the United Nations officially began on 24th October 1945, when it came into existence after is charter has been ratified by China, France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and by a majority of other signatories.

Significance of the Day

We find after more than 75 years later, the United is still working to maintain international peace as well as security to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need, protect human rights as well as uphold international law.

At the same time, the United Nations is doing new work not envisioned for it in 1945 by its founders. The United has set its own sustainable development goals for the year, 2030, in order to achieve a better and more sustainable future for us all. UN Member states have also agreed for climate action to limit global warming.

After UN officially came into being, most of its signatories came together and they all signed the founding document, the UN Charter began with the promise to be "devoted: to making known to the people of the world the aims as well as achievement of the United Nations and to gain their support for its work.

However, October 24 started being celebrated as United Nations Day in the year, 1948. Since 1971, after United Nations General Assembly's recommendation, the day was registered by the Member states as a public holiday.

How India would be celebrating UN Day?

Traditionally, United Nations Day is spent on meetins as well as events which revolve around various agendas of the United Nations.

This year, on the occasion of UN day on 24th October, the UN flag would be flown along side, the Tricolor, numerous government establishments across the nation. However, the UN flag would not be flown in Raj Bhawan, Raj Niwases and buildings housing Legislative councils, similarly for high courts. The above notification has been by our union ministry of Home Affairs.