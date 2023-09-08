Unlocking a World of Knowledge: Rajesh Bhatia's Insights on International Literacy Day

As a pioneering educational entrepreneur, Rajesh Bhatia is revolutionising the education sector in India. He has introduced new teaching methodologies at the kindergarten level and life skill modules in senior classes. He has also strived to create an inclusive learning environment by welcoming differently-abled children at TreeHouse. He discusses incorporating technology in education on International Literacy Day (8th Sept).



Incorporating technology in education has become increasingly vital. Could you provide an example of how you’ve effectively used technology to enhance the learning experience in your previous role as an educationist?

Technology is an intrinsic part of life and of the education system. Today, even young children know how to surf the net, order food online, play games, and log into virtual classrooms. During the pandemic, TreeHouse used technology extensively to create a virtual learning experience, which helped children stay ahead of the learning curve. Our learning modules were interactive and emotionally enriching, and they mitigated the feeling of isolation among children in the absence of offline interactions. We are back to the brick-and-mortar classroom model, but our students can access smart audio-visual aids, projectors, computers, and online learning resources. Visual learning carries the same significance as traditional text-based learning, and we have been integrating visual aids into education from the preschool level. I also foresee the emergence of application-based software to support coding which can help students to later branch into a lucrative career.

Given the rapidly evolving landscape of modern education, how do you ensure that your teaching methods remain up-to-date with the latest technological advancements, and how do you encourage students to embrace these tools?

With the advent of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, and smart algorithms, the learning experience is becoming more personalised, interactive, and targeted. Students will benefit from this shift. Technology can also help teachers to customise instruction methods for each child, bridge learning gaps and address the deficiencies of an education system that expects all students to deliver excellence at the same level. Children with specific affinities for particular subjects are already being empowered by technology to explore them further. Coding, as I said before, along with programming languages like Python, is poised to reach all classrooms in the near future. However, we should also be careful not to rely excessively on technology in education, as for a holistic experience, students need to experience life in all its richness.

With the increasing importance of critical thinking and problem-solving skills, how do you utilise modern education techniques to nurture these skills in your students?

Author Christopher Hitchens once said, “The essence of the independent mind lies not in what it thinks, but in how it thinks.” It is essential to understand that rote learning and mastering textbook problems are not enough to prepare students for a global employment market. Critical thinking raises questions about why things are the way they are and whether they can be improved with active problem-solving. Today inventiveness is a much-needed quality in job applicants and vocational training across school disciplines can help students get familiarised with real-world problem solving. We have started vocational training modules in banking, hospitality, aviation and many other fields at TreeHouse. We want students to learn how a theory they have learnt can be implemented in real life. We are also ensuring that our education models and tools are focused on active and collaborative learning to promote synergy and teamwork during problem-solving.

As education evolves, experiential learning is becoming more important. How do you integrate hands-on activities and real-world experiences into your teaching methods to make learning more practical and applicable?

Experiential learning should smoothly and comprehensively coalesce with technology. This is why we encourage children to take part in performing arts, Yoga, sports, creative writing, arts, and more. We encourage them to celebrate special occasions and festivals together while ensuring they continue benefiting from cutting-edge technological tools. At some point, the transportive learning experience will become normative as well. For instance, not everyone can travel to the Himalayas, but contemporary AI models can offer an immersive visual experience to create a lasting memory of the magnificent mountain range. In subjects such as Geography and History, presenting slides of locations alongside videos and movies can yield remarkable results.

Collaboration between parents and teachers can enhance a child’s learning experience. How do you promote collaborative partnerships, where parents and teachers work together to support the child’s educational journey?

To thrive, students need their parents and teachers to share a collaborative relationship. The school may be their second home, but they spend much of their time at home, and their parents must oversee their learning curve in a conducive learning environment. We engage actively with parents to ensure they are well informed about their child’s progress and are on the same page as the teachers. An open line of communication must foster mutual trust between parents and educators.

Class distinctions can sometimes lead to stereotypes or biases. How do you address these issues within the classroom to create a respectful and accepting environment for all students?

Ours is an inclusive learning environment, and I founded TreeHouse after witnessing how sought-after schools often discriminate against parents. The idea behind TreeHouse was to make quality education affordable for everyone. We even offer education to our support staff’s children and welcome differently abled children in the school. Any form of discrimination within schools must be strictly avoided. Additionally, rankings should not be used as a means to differentiate students. Instead, they should function as tools for encouragement. Consider the analogy of rankings in sports, where countries are categorised based on their ranking systems. This setup enhances the competitive spirit and inspires greater performance from the players.

Similarly, ranks and grades are established in schools to cultivate a competitive atmosphere, but when they begin to promote toxicity, there needs to be some introspection. Rankings and badge systems in schools should not perpetuate stereotypes or biases. Each child possesses uniqueness and deserves to be appreciated.