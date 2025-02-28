  • Menu
Viraja Frills Launches New Store in Kukatpally with Mrs. Mitalee Agrawal

Viraja Frills, a premier womenswear brand, launched its latest store in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, inaugurated by Mrs. India Telangana Crown 2025, Mitalee Agrawal.

Viraja Frills, a premier womenswear brand, launched its latest store in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, inaugurated by Mrs. India Telangana Crown 2025, Mitalee Agrawal. The store boasts a refreshed visual identity, offering over 10,000 styles, including smart casuals, business wear, and trendy handbags.

It also features a junior section with stylish, comfortable options. Proprietors Anusha Nama and Rakesh Babu Pantagani aim to blend heritage with modern trends for an enhanced shopping experience. To celebrate, special discounts are available until March 8, 2025, International Women's Day. “Every day is Women's Day,” said Mitalee, encouraging women to embrace fashion with confidence.

