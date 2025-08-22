Why Cooling Your Tea or Coffee Could Lower Esophageal Cancer Risk

For many people, the day feels incomplete without a steaming cup of tea or coffee. These hot beverages are more than just drinks—they bring comfort, warmth, and a sense of routine. But while the aroma and taste may be delightful, experts are sounding a note of caution: when consumed at very high temperatures, tea or coffee could pose a hidden health risk.

Heat, Not the Drink, Is the Danger

Medical research has made it clear that the danger does not lie in the beverages themselves but in their temperature. Drinks hotter than 65°C (149°F) can cause repeated burns or irritation in the lining of the esophagus. Over time, this continuous damage can lead to cellular changes that increase the risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, a serious type of cancer affecting the food pipe.

Dr. S.K. Bala, Onco-Surgeon at CMRI Kolkata, explains: “The delicate lining of the esophagus is not designed to tolerate such high levels of heat regularly. Even small, repeated burns can cause lasting injury that may develop into something more dangerous over time.”

The Body’s Natural Warning System

Interestingly, the body itself provides an early signal. If a sip of tea or coffee burns the tongue, it is almost certain that the esophagus is being harmed as well. The tongue’s sensitivity is nature’s way of telling us to wait. Letting the beverage cool for just a few minutes not only prevents irritation but also enhances its flavour.

In other words, patience pays. A cooled cup of tea or coffee is both tastier and safer.

Prevention Lies in Everyday Choices

This advice fits within broader cancer-prevention strategies where small lifestyle changes make a big difference. Just as avoiding smoking, moderating alcohol intake, and limiting processed foods can reduce health risks, being mindful of beverage temperature is a simple, protective step.

Experts emphasize that this does not mean giving up tea or coffee. Both drinks are considered safe and even beneficial when consumed at appropriate temperatures. The key lies in moderation and mindfulness—prevention is not always about radical changes but often about everyday habits.

A Simple Shift with Lasting Impact

Allowing a hot drink to cool may feel like an insignificant act, but it can have far-reaching benefits. By avoiding repeated burns, you protect the esophagus from cumulative damage and reduce the risk of long-term complications like cancer.

In the bigger picture, this small, conscious decision highlights the role of personal choices in maintaining health. Sometimes, the path to prevention is not about giving something up but about approaching it differently. Waiting for your tea or coffee to cool is a small price to pay for protecting your future health.