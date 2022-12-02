Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Movie Review Live Updates
HIT 2, aka HIT: The Second Case, is the second installment of the HIT film franchise, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film deals with a cool cop solving murder mysteries in Vizag
Live Updates
2 Dec 2022 2:24 AM GMT
A good thriller. One of the psychoist climax in telugu film industry.
1st half was a decent watch but 2nd half was very gripping and thrilling. Decently go for it.
2 Dec 2022 1:23 AM GMT
#HIT2 A Pretty Good Crime Investigative Thriller!
First half is alright and is merely a setup but the second half runs on an engaging note with good climax portion. Director has done a good job with making the film tight with good twists.
Rating: 3/5
2 Dec 2022 1:13 AM GMT
#HIT2 movie is an best crime thriller investigation movie
3.75/5
2 Dec 2022 1:12 AM GMT
#Hit2 is a riveting watch that will keep you hooked throughout. Hit 1 had a relatively weak climax and that has been overcome with this part. The setup for universe will leave an impact and has incredible potential 💯🔥
2 Dec 2022 1:11 AM GMT
High octane thriller..Maintains the momentum .. Climax 👏🏻👏🏻#HIT2 .. also nice opening for #HIT3 🙌
2 Dec 2022 1:11 AM GMT
The second case seems to be more gripping @AdiviSesh 👌🏻Director @KolanuSailesh 👍🏻Producer @NameisNani 🤞🏻@tprashantii all the very best for release #Hit2
Let's experience the investigation 🔍
Say NO to spoilers 🚫
Let's not KILL the excitement and experience for others ❤️
2 Dec 2022
#HIT2 : "A Decent Crime Thriller"
👉Rating : 2.75/5
Positives;
👉#AdiviSesh Performance
👉Runtime
👉Engaging Screenplay
Negatives:
👉Routine Story
👉Climax#Hit2Movie #Hit2TheSecondCase