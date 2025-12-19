MP seeks vehicle underpass at Singanamala Cross

New Delhi: Anantapur Member of Parliament Ambika Lakshminarayana, along with Singanamala MLA Bandaru Sravani Sri, submitted a representation to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, seeking the construction of a Vehicle Underpass (VUP) at Singanamala Cross on National Highway NH–544D.

During their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, the MP and the MLA highlighted the ongoing highway development works and underscored the urgent need for an underpass at Singanamala Cross to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement.

They informed the Union Minister that local residents, farmers, traders, and commuters are facing daily hardships due to traffic congestion and increased accident risks at the junction. The leaders emphasised that the proposed underpass is critical for improving connectivity and ensuring public safety, particularly for people crossing the highway for agricultural, commercial, and daily travel needs.

They urged the Centre to consider the issue on priority, given the strategic importance of the location and the growing traffic volume.

Responding to the representation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari acknowledged the significance of the request and assured that the matter would be examined in coordination with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He stated that appropriate action would be initiated after technical evaluation. MP Ambika Lakshminarayana reiterated that issues concerning infrastructure development and public safety in Singanamala constituency would continue to be taken up with the Central government until a permanent solution is achieved.