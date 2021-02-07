Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections and Telangana Live News Updates: Today 7 February 2021
AP Panchayat Elections and Telangana, Hyderabad Live News Updates, 7 February 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 16 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:47 AM and will set at 6:13 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on February 7 will be 65% and Air Quality will be Fair with 80 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 29 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 18 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:37 AM and will set at 6:06 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on February 7 will be 91% and Air Quality will be Fair with 71 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on February 7 (22 Jumada Al-Akhirah, 1442); Fajr: 5:33 AM; Sunrise: 6:46 AM; Dhuhr: 12:31 PM; Asr: 3:48 PM; Maghrib: 6:14 PM; Isha: 07:28 PM
Live Updates
- 7 Feb 2021 11:59 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been dipping from the last month. As many as 73 new positive cases have been reported in the state taking the tally to 8,88,423 cases. According to the health bulletin released by the state medical department on Sunday, no death have been reported in the last twenty-four hours and the total death toll remains at 7159. Read Full Story
- 7 Feb 2021 11:58 AM GMT
Hyderabad News: The Cyber Crime Police of Central Crime Station (CCS) have arrested a Nigerian gang for defrauding the people with lotteries and gifts. The police said that the five-member gang looted several lakhs from the people in case of online fraud. Read Full Story
- 7 Feb 2021 11:57 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari on Sunday said that she would talk to the central government about the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, she said the issue of steel plant would be discussed at the centre and privatisation would be stopped. Read Full Story
- 7 Feb 2021 11:56 AM GMT
Telangana News: Nizamabad MLC Kavitha called the party leaders to make one more saplings plantation programme a great success on Chief Minister's K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday. Kavitha along with MP Santosh Kumar launched the poster. Read Full Story
- 7 Feb 2021 7:01 AM GMT
Hyderabad Live Updates: Actor Malvika Sharma flags off 'Super Car Rally' organised by a hospital in Hyderabad to raise awareness about cancer. "We need to create awareness among youngsters that simple measures can prevent cancer. Don't smoke &do 30-40 minutes exercise daily," says Dr VA Reddy
- 7 Feb 2021 6:59 AM GMT
COVID-19 Vaccine in India: India is now 3rd Topmost Country with Highest Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine administered. More than 57.75 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- 7 Feb 2021 6:56 AM GMT
Telangana Live Updates: Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Nalgonda district on Sunday. Read Full Story
- 7 Feb 2021 6:55 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: With 12,059 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,08,26,363 cases so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (MoHFW). Read Full Story
- 7 Feb 2021 6:54 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Live Updates: Former minister and TDP leader Prathipati Pulla Rao narrowly escaped an accident as the car he was traveling in was involved in a road accident on Sunday morning. Going into details, Prathipati Pulla Rao's car collided with another car between Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet. Pulla Rao's car was slightly damaged in the accident. Read Full Story
- 7 Feb 2021 6:53 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: As many as 150 fresh positive cases and two deaths have been recorded until 8 pm on Saturday taking the overall the tally to 2,95,581 and the death toll to 1,610. And the total recovery cases went up to 2,92,032 with the recovery of 186 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,939 active cases out of which 808 are in home or institutional isolation. Read Full Story