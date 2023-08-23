Chandrayaan-3 Mission Live Updates: India will be the first country to visit the south pole of the moon

The Telangana Education Department has taken back the decision to telecast the Chandrayaan-3 landing live on the moon. It was announced on Tuesday evening that there will be no change in the working hours of the schools. Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram will touch down on the moon at 6.04 pm on Wednesday. ISRO will telecast it live. The Education Department has decided to show this amazing moment to the students through live broadcast and has ordered the authorities to make arrangements for the same.



