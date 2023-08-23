Live
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Live Updates: India will be the first country to visit the south pole of the moon
Stay updated with the latest on Chandrayaan-3 mission: India's pioneering journey to explore the moon's south pole, aiming to make history as the first country to achieve this remarkable feat. Get live updates as India reaches for the lunar frontier.
The Telangana Education Department has taken back the decision to telecast the Chandrayaan-3 landing live on the moon. It was announced on Tuesday evening that there will be no change in the working hours of the schools. Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram will touch down on the moon at 6.04 pm on Wednesday. ISRO will telecast it live. The Education Department has decided to show this amazing moment to the students through live broadcast and has ordered the authorities to make arrangements for the same.
Live Updates
- 23 Aug 2023 7:33 AM GMT
Compared: Chandrayaan-2 vs Chandrayaan-3; What is different with Chandrayaan-3
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is set for a second attempt to land on the Moon with Chandrayaan-3 as the spacecraft continues to circle the Moon. The soft landing is scheduled for August 23. The Chandrayaan-3 mission comes nearly four years after India lost its predecessor Chandrayaan-2 in the final moments of landing on the Moon's surface. Read More
- 23 Aug 2023 7:30 AM GMT
What will Chandrayaan-3 cost?
While speaking to reporters in 2020, K Sivan, the chairman of ISRO at the time, said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will cost over Rs 615 crore. Sivan broke up the cost, adding that the lander, rover and propulsion module would cost Rs 250 crore and that launch services would cost Rs 365 crore. Read More
- 23 Aug 2023 7:25 AM GMT
The D-Day 🌖— Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) August 23, 2023
Today India's #ISRO Moon Lander #Chandrayaan3 will make it's historic landing on South Pole of Moon at 6:04 PM.
With Successfull #Chandrayaan_3 Lander landing, #India will become 4th & 1st to land on Moon South Pole 🔥🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3Mission #isroindia… pic.twitter.com/987MdjASEg
- 23 Aug 2023 7:23 AM GMT
Where and when to watch Chandrayan 3 moon landing?
UGC asks colleges to arrange screening of live-stream of Chandrayan-3's moon landing UGC has asked the higher educational institutions (HEIs) to arrange special screenings of the live stream on their campuses on Wednesday for the students As per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is going to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, at around 6:04 PM. ISRO will broadcast the moon landing of Chandrayaan-3 from 5:27 pm onwards on August 23 on its website, isro.gov.in as well as the YouTube and Facebook pages of ISRO. Doordarshan (DD National) will also telecast its live coverage on television for the public Read More
- 23 Aug 2023 7:20 AM GMT
I am joining the billions of people in praying for the success of the #Chandrayaan3 mission. - HC Wong— Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) August 23, 2023
🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/AdQfO5ryf4
- 23 Aug 2023 7:18 AM GMT
Historic Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon to go live in all educational institutes in Telangana
There is excitement all over the world over the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. The State government has issued instructions to the authorities to make arrangements for every student in Telangana to see this landing. The education department has been instructed to make arrangements for live streaming in schools and colleges. Read More
- 23 Aug 2023 7:11 AM GMT
God pls make the mission Success. People in Karnataka offer Panchamruth Abhisheka to Lord Vishwanath
People across Karnataka on Wednesday offered special prayers at temples praying for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. More than 20 children offered ' ‘Panchamruth Abhisheka '' for Shiv Ling at Kashi Vishwanatha temple at NIG colony in Raichur city of the state. The children also recited stotras before God and prayed to the Almighty for India to establish a new milestone in the Moon mission. Read More
- 23 Aug 2023 7:07 AM GMT
.... and— ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023
The moon as captured by the
Lander Imager Camera 4
on August 20, 2023.#Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/yPejjLdOSS
- 23 Aug 2023 7:05 AM GMT
Chandrayaan 3 landing on Schedule
The Indian space agency is focused on landing its moon lander on Wednesday evening and is not looking at any postponement or Plan B, said a top official about the country’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3. “The landing is confirmed on Wednesday evening as originally planned,” S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told IANS. Read More
- 23 Aug 2023 7:04 AM GMT
Global Unity In Prayer: Millions Unite For Chandrayaan-3's Historic Lunar Landing
A surge of global unity and patriotism has swept across nations as millions from diverse religious backgrounds come together in prayer for the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 at the enigmatic South Pole of the Moon. Regardless of their religious affiliations, people worldwide are joining hands to extend unwavering support to this groundbreaking mission, exemplifying the unifying impact of space exploration. Read More