Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 15 March 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 15 March 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 33 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:26 AM and will set at 6:26 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on March 15 will be 49% and Air Quality will be Fair with 124 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:17 AM and will set at 6:17 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on March 15 will be 81% and Air Quality will be Fair with 88 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on March 15 (1 Shaban, 1442); Fajr: 4:45 AM; Sunrise: 5:57 AM; Dhuhr: 11:56 PM; Asr: 3:18 PM; Maghrib: 5:55 PM; Isha: 7:03 PM
Live Updates
- 15 March 2021 7:31 AM GMT
Learn to Download Covid-19 vaccine certificate online
The vaccination process has started in India. After frontline workers, now older adults and those over 45 with comorbidities are receiving the vaccine. It is important to keep proof of vaccination; it may be necessary for many things in the coming months, such as international travel and more. Covid-19 vaccination certificates are available for download once the vaccine has been administered. Read Full Story
- 15 March 2021 6:49 AM GMT
United-Forum Of bank Unions Strike against Privatization of Banks at SBI, Koti
- 15 March 2021 6:48 AM GMT
MLC Yandapalli Srinivasulu Reddy addressing in the united forum of bank union employees Darna at Tirupati.
- 15 March 2021 5:43 AM GMT
United Forum of Bank Union conducting a Dharna by Bank Employees and Officers strike. against Government’s move to privatise the Public Sector Banks in Vijayawada on Monday.
- 15 March 2021 5:03 AM GMT
Corona update: 157 fresh positive cases, one death in Telangana
Coronavirus Update in Telangana: Telangana recorded 157 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death until 8 pm on Sunday taking the overall tally to 3,01,318 and the total fatalities to 1,654. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 2,97,681 with the recovery of 166 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,983 active cases out of which 718 are in home or institutional isolation. Read Full Story
- 15 March 2021 5:02 AM GMT
AP Municipal Elections final results: YSRCP bags 11 Corporations and 73 municipalities
The YSRCP has created history in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections. Elections were held in a total of 75 municipalities and 12 corporations. However, amid High Court orders, the SEC did not disclose the results in Eluru Corporation. Read Full Story
- 15 March 2021 4:54 AM GMT
Repolling in Nellore
Nellore: Repolling is being conducted for 3 Panchayat Sarpanchs and 19 wards of Marripadu, Udayagiri and Chejarla Mandals in Monday. Up to 9.30 am, 52 pc of polling has been registered. Polling is peaceful in all places, according to officials.
- 15 March 2021 4:28 AM GMT
3 die in car rams into container in Hyderabad
Three people were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a container from the rear end here on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on Sunday night. Read Full Story
- 15 March 2021 3:44 AM GMT
Secunderabad: Railways computerises 523 parcel booking spots
Secunderabad: The computerisation of parcel management system is being extended from 84 locations to additional 143 locations in the phase two, and 523 locations in the phase three in the Indian Railways, including the South Central Railway. Read Full Story
- 15 March 2021 3:43 AM GMT
Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam
Gold rates today on 15 March 2021: The gold rates have surged slightly at all major cities across the country on Monday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 45,840 with a hike of Rs. 20. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day. Read Full Story