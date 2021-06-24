Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh News Today 24 June 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 24 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 24 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:43 AM and will set at 6:53 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on June 24 will be 76% and Air Quality will be Fair with 21 AQI.
Monsoon: The Monsoon season starts in June and ends in September. The city often witnesses heavy to very heavy rain with strong westerly winds during these months.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 36 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 27 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:36 AM and will set at 6:43 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on June 24 will be 57% and Air Quality will be Fair with 16 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on June 24 (12 Dhul Qadah, 1442), Fajr: 4:22 AM, Sunrise: 5:43 AM, Dhuhr: 12:19 PM, Asr: 3:43 PM, Maghrib: 6:54 PM, Isha: 8:16 PM
Live Updates
- 24 Jun 2021 6:12 AM GMT
Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, meeting on boat operations organised by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) at Harita Bermpark Vijayawada on Thursday.
- 24 Jun 2021 6:04 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu Reported The First Case Of Delta Plus Variant
Tamil Nadu reported the first case of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. According to government officials, on Wednesday, a city-based nurse in Chennai got infected with the Delta Plus Variant. Read Full Story
- 24 Jun 2021 5:57 AM GMT
New IT policy should ensure jobs for youth: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
The objectives of the new IT policy will be achieved when Visakhapatnam is transformed into a centre for quality education by tapping the talents of human resources, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Read Full Story
- 24 Jun 2021 5:52 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Police finds Penamaluru ATM theft gang plans to kill ten people in next month
Police have cracked down on a series of murders committed by criminals and found that If the murder gang had not been caught by ten more murders would have been taken in the next one month. The gang has been committing a series of murders and robberies since October last year. Gang anarchists are being held one by one with the recent arrest of a gang in an ATM theft case. Read Full Story
- 24 Jun 2021 5:51 AM GMT
Weather report: IMD predicts rainfall in Hyderabad for next 48 hours
Hyderabad weather report: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Hyderabad predicted heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours in various parts of Telangana. Read Full Story
- 24 Jun 2021 5:28 AM GMT
Petrol, diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai hiked on 24 June 2021
Petrol and diesel prices today on 24 June 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have hiked stable on on Thursday in all major cities across the country. Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 97.76 with a hike of 26 paise and diesel price at Rs. 88.30 with a hike of 7 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 101.60 with a fall of 27 paise and diesel at Rs. 96.25 with a hike of 8 paise. The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 98.88 with a hike of 23 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 92.89 with a surge of 5 paise. Read Full Story
- 24 Jun 2021 5:27 AM GMT
Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 24 June 2021
Gold rates today on 24 June 2021: Gold rates today have been stable on Thursday at all major cities across the country. Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,100 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,110. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,110 without change. Read Full Story