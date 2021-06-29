Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh News Today 29 June 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 29 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:45 AM and will set at 6:54 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on June 29 will be 70% and Air Quality will be Fair with 43 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 35 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:38 AM and will set at 6:44 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on June 29 will be 68% and Air Quality will be Fair with 60 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on June 29 (17 Dhul Qadah, 1442), Fajr: 4:23 AM, Sunrise: 5:44 AM, Dhuhr: 12:20 PM, Asr: 3:43 PM, Maghrib: 6:55 PM, Isha: 8:16 PM
Live Updates
- 29 Jun 2021 6:26 AM GMT
TDP Leaders SAADHANA DHEEKSHA at Telugu Desam party office Tirupati.
- 29 Jun 2021 6:24 AM GMT
TDP National President former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and party leaders saadana dheeksha at national TDP office, NTR Bhavan on Tuesday
- 29 Jun 2021 4:57 AM GMT
Man with 130 unpaid traffic challans caught in Hyderabad
A two-wheeler rider with 130 unpaid traffic challans was caught by the Hyderabad traffic police here at Jubilee Hills on Monday. Read Full Story
- 29 Jun 2021 4:55 AM GMT
Petrol, diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai hiked on 29 June 2021
Petrol and diesel prices today on 29 June 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked on Tuesday in all major cities across the country. Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 98.81 with 35 paise hike and diesel price at Rs. 89.18 with a hike of 28 paise The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 102.69 with a surge of 37 paise and diesel at Rs. 97.20 with a hike of 30 paise. Read Full Story
- 29 Jun 2021 4:54 AM GMT
Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam unaltered on 29 June 2021
Gold rates today on 29 June 2021: Gold rates today have been stable on Tuesday at all major cities across the country. Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,110 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,110. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,110. Read Full Story