Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh News Today 7 June 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 7 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 7 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:41 AM and will set at 6:49 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on June 7 will be 87% and Air Quality will be Fair with 47 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 35 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 27 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:34 AM and will set at 6:38 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on June 7 will be 86% and Air Quality will be Fair with 37 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on June 7 (25 Shawwal, 1442); Fajr: 4:20 AM; Sunrise: 5:40 AM; Dhuhr: 12:15 PM; Asr: 3:37 PM; Maghrib: 6:49 PM; Isha: 8:11 PM
Live Updates
- 7 Jun 2021 10:31 AM GMT
AP Home Minister Sucharitha inspects vaccination centre in Guntur, says those above 45 years will be vaccinated
Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharitha said the government is providing vaccination to everyone above the age of forty.ll On Monday she inspected vaccination in Etukuru. Speaking on the occasion, he said that welfare benefits are being provided to all those who are eligible. CM Jagan is credited with depositing Rs 1 lakh 31 lakh crore in beneficiaries' accounts in just two years through welfare schemes. Read Full Story
- 7 Jun 2021 10:30 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh High Court gives green signal to Anandaiah's K medicine
All the hurdles cleared for Anandaiah's K medicine with Andhra Pradesh High Court gave the green signal to the medicine. It is learnt that the state government had stopped the Anandaiah's K drug in the past. Earlier, the AP government had not given permission for the drug as reports were yet to come regarding the drug being administered in eyes. Read Full Story
- 7 Jun 2021 10:29 AM GMT
Anandaiah medicine distribution begins in Krishnapatnam for the people of Sarvepalli constituency
After many obstacles, the distribution of Anandaiah medicine has finally started today. The medicine is being distributed at the CVR Foundation premises in Krishnapatnam. First, it will be distributed to the people of Sarvepalli constituency under the auspices of MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy. Read Full Story
- 7 Jun 2021 10:27 AM GMT
Telangana: YS Sharmila Is All Set To Announce The Party Name On July 8th
YS Sharmila said good news for Telangana YSR fans. She announced that the party name will be announced on the occasion of her father and former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh YS Rajashekara Reddy's birth anniversary which falls on 8th July 2021. YSR activists and fans have been waiting for this good news since YS Sharmila made it clear that she is going to establish the party in the Telangana state. Read Full Story
- 7 Jun 2021 8:28 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: Lockdown extended till June 20 in AP. The relaxation period extended. Relaxation from 6 am to 2 pm. Govt offices to function from 8 am to 2 pm.
- 7 Jun 2021 5:34 AM GMT
Maoist dies of illness in Hyderabad hospital
A 42-year-old Maoist died on Sunday while undergoing treatment in the State-run Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad for illness, police said.
Gaddam Madhukar, a senior leader of the ultras, was carrying Rs eight lakh reward on his head, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said.
Madhukar was communications head of Dandakaranya area serving the banned organisation for the last 22 years, the police official said.
He was arrested a few days ago in Warangal when he was undergoing treatment for diarrhoea and fever. He was shifted to the Osmania Hospital after his condition worsened two day ago, the official said. (PTI)
- 7 Jun 2021 5:33 AM GMT
Telangana reports 1,436 fresh infections, 14 deaths
Telangana continued to witness a downward trend in COVID-19 cases with 1,436 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, the lowest single day spike in two months. The tally now stands at over 5.91 lakh while the toll stood at 3,378 with 14 casualties, a bulletin said.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 184 followed by Khammam (148) and Nalgonda (118), the bulletin said.
The State has 27,016 active cases and over 97,000 were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,91,170 while with 3,614 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,60,776. Cumulatively, over 1.58 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per 10 lakh population were over 4. 26 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the State was 0.57 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 94.85 per cent. (PTI)
- 7 Jun 2021 5:26 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Elderly man attempts suicide as he tested positive for Covid-19 in Krishna district
In a tragic incident, a man tried to commit suicide as he was upset that he was infected with coronavirus in the Krishna district. The incident took place on Sunday at Ranganagar near Kanchikacharla in Krishna district. Going into details, Jonnelagadda Narayana is suffering from fever due to coronavirus infection. Read Full Story
- 7 Jun 2021 5:14 AM GMT
Petrol prices today, 07 June 2021: Petrol prices and diesel prices have hiked today at all major cities across the country. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subjected to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices. Read Full Story
- 7 Jun 2021 5:02 AM GMT
Gold rate today on 7 June 2021: The gold rate have surged at all major cities across the country on Monday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,080 with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold rates have been choppy and remained all-time high in the last four-month and going further highs since the last four days. Let's have a look at today's gold rate at respective areas. Read Full Story