Entertainment LIVE Updates: Latest Tollywood and Bollywood News on 27 July 2020

Entertainment News: Latest Tollywood and Bollywood News
Entertainment: Latest Tollywood and Bollywood News on 27 July 2020

Highlights

Latest Tollywood News & Tollywood Latest Update

Entertainment Live Updates Today, 27 July 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Tollywood Latest update from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.

Live Updates

  • 27 July 2020 4:40 AM GMT

    Deepika Padukone remuneration: Tollywood is buzzing with rumours that Bollywood dimpled beauty Deepika Padukone will be getting remuneration of about twenty crores for the multilingual movie. Read Full Story

  • 27 July 2020 4:39 AM GMT

    Bollywood News: Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is successfully running on Disney+ Hotstar. This movie was released a couple of days ago on the OTT platform and has garnered positive reviews from all side of the corners. Read Full Story

  • 27 July 2020 4:38 AM GMT

    Tollywood News: The film stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan have accepted the Green India Challenge launched by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar and took part in plantation drive taken up in the posh Jubilee Hills and Banjara hills areas in Hyderabad. Read Full Story

X