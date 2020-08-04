 Top
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 4 August 2020

Latest Tollywood News and Bollywood Live Updates
x

Entertainment: Latest Tollywood and Bollywood News on 4 August 2020

Highlights

Latest Tollywood News & Bollywood Latest Update

Entertainment Live Updates Today, 4 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Tollywood Latest update from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.

Show Full Article

Live Updates

  • 4 Aug 2020 5:04 AM GMT

    Bollywood News: When was a biopic ever released without controversy following it? The much talked about film 'Shakuntala Devi' enacted by the much-acclaimed Vidya Balan in the lead, too, has had its share of criticism. Read Full Story

  • 4 Aug 2020 5:03 AM GMT

    Tamil Cinema News: Thala Ajith has a huge fan base. His fans just can't keep mum. They keep trending some hashtags or the other to keep the actor in the news. Now, that's how much they love him. Read Full Story

  • 4 Aug 2020 5:02 AM GMT

    KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most talked-about movies on social media. So when the makers of the movie released the first look of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt from the movie, fans went berserk. Not only was there a phenomenal response but there were some adverse comments too. Now, if you are wondering why adverse, let me tell you. Read Full Story

>Load More
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X