Live Updates: Hyderabad Rains, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 8 September 2021
Live Updates today on 7 September 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad Rains and Andhra Pradesh.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:03 AM and will set at 6:25 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 8 will be 85% and Air Quality will be Fair with 23 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:55 AM and will set at 6:15 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 8 will be 79% and Air Quality will be Fair with 25 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 8 (29 Muharram, 1443); Fajr: 4:51 AM; Sunrise: 6:03 AM; Dhuhr: 12:14 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:25 PM; Isha: 7:37 PM.
Live Updates
- 8 Sep 2021 4:25 AM GMT
Gold rates today, 08 September 2021: Gold rates today have been stable at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,400 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,440. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,440.