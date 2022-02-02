Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 2 february 2022


- 2 Feb 2022 7:14 AM GMT
The Anantapur police busted the gang involved in operating Matka, gambling and cricket betting in the district. Special teams were formed to arrest and remand three Matka operators in the area. DSP Narasingappa said more than Rs 4 lakh cash, two cell phones, poker tickets and pens were seized from them.Read more
- 2 Feb 2022 7:12 AM GMT
Commemorating the 12-day 1000th birth anniversary of Saint Ramanujacharya, Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi celebrations began today in Munchintal in the Hyderabad outskirts. The celebrations which began with the chanting of 'Ashtakshari' will be held for 12 days until February 14 in the presence of more than 5000 rutviks. People from across the city turned up to the venue to immerse in the spirituality. Vastu puja and homam were held at Yagashala place where the Sri Lakshminarayana Maha Kratu takes place without any architectural defects.Read more
- 2 Feb 2022 6:39 AM GMT
The 'Chalo Vijayawada' call given by 'PRC Sadhana Samithi' to be held tomorrow as part of the PRC movement activity in AP is causing a stir. Police are preparing to prevent employees throughout the state from going to Vijayawada and notices are being issued to union leaders in various districts not to go to Vijayawada. The police warned that legal action will be taken if orders are violated and house arrests were being made in some areas. Meanwhile, the union leaders made it clear that the movement activity will continue as usual.Read more
- 2 Feb 2022 6:36 AM GMT
In a shocking incident, a man strangled his wife to death suspecting her fidelity here at Ganapavaram village of Kodad mandal on Tuesday. According to SI Sai Prashanth, Kataboina Kondalu married to Anjamma 18 years ago. However, the couple had been quarreling with each other for some time now. Kondalu is said to have been thrashing her everyday after coming home in drunk state suspecting her having an illicit affair.Read more
- 2 Feb 2022 6:35 AM GMT
With the exception of the Vizag steel plant and the Singareni coal mines, there was no major allocation to the Telugu states in the central budget. Of the educational institutions mentioned in the State Reorganisation Act, there are no special allocations for institutions other than the Central, Tribal and Vizag Petroleum Universities. It is not clear how much funding will be available specifically for institutes in AP and Telangana, as the centre has announced the funds to IITs, IIMs, ISIS, AITs, Triple ITs, AIIMS and the National Institute of Design across the country.Read more
- 2 Feb 2022 6:35 AM GMT
The Hyderabad police have arrested two Nigerians and a woman from Manipur in connection with Mahesh cooperative bank hacking case. The three people hacked into the bank servers and transferred Rs 12.9 crore from three main accounts to around 128 bank accounts all over India. They were taken into custody from Bengaluru on Monday night and shifted to Hyderabad on Tuesday. The city crime police who took up the investigation identified many account holders who received the amount among them were three people from New Delhi. The police arrested them and brought to Hyderaba.Read more