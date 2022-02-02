Mahesh Bank hacking case: 3 held by Hyderabad police

The Hyderabad police have arrested two Nigerians and a woman from Manipur in connection with Mahesh cooperative bank hacking case. The three people hacked into the bank servers and transferred Rs 12.9 crore from three main accounts to around 128 bank accounts all over India.



They were taken into custody from Bengaluru on Monday night and shifted to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The city crime police who took up the investigation identified many account holders who received the amount among them were three people from New Delhi. The police arrested them and brought to Hyderaba.

Meanwhile, the special teams deployed for investigation went to different states after getting information about account holders to identify and question them. The police also found that some of the account holders who got the money do not have knowledge of the transactions or that an account exists of their name in the particular bank.

Earlier, the Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand said that the bank have no proper cyber security which resulted in the hackers giving an opportunity to siphon off the money. Of the Rs 12 crore transferred to various accounts, the city police managed to freeze Rs 3 crore.

The police also registered a case of negligence against the bank, terming that it is minimum responsibility of the bank to provide proper security for the bank accounts when running such a huge bank.