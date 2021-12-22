Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 22 December 2021
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 22 December 2021
Live Updates today on 22 December: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Live Updates
- 22 Dec 2021 5:38 AM GMT
A cricketer was duped by cyber fraudsters who promised him to offer a place in the Indian cricket team and extracted money. The victim lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Station in Hyderabad. According to the ACP KVM Prasad, the woman and her brothers from Tolichowki were cricketers. On September 29, they received a call from unknown persons who promised to provide place in the Indian cricket team and demanded Rs 1.25 lakh. The fraudsters said that the brilliant cricketers need to get place in the team and promised to help them. On believing them, the woman transferred an amount of Rs 1.25 lakh in the last two months. However, the fraudsters demanded more money from them. Later, they approached the police who registered a case and launched an investigation.
- 22 Dec 2021 5:36 AM GMT
The government of Andhra Pradesh has given the green signal for the transfer of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges. The Principal Secretary of the Department of Skill Development released GO 133 on Tuesday. It stated that mandatory transfer applies to those who have completed five years of service. Those who have completed a minimum of two years of service are eligible to apply for transfer. The priority will be given to the spouse category to those suffering from chronic diseases and paralysis in transfers. MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy hailed the government's decision to allow long-awaited transfers of polytechnic faculty. However, he expressed concern over the transfers of employees who completed five years in the position and were ready to retire in six months.
- 22 Dec 2021 5:35 AM GMT
The first phase of admissions for BPC stream students under the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) into engineering and pharmacy colleges in the state will begin from the 23rd of this month. Admissions Convener and Commissioner of Technical Education Pola Bhaskar issued the notification. The counselling will be conducted for admissions in B.Tech Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Engineering, B.Pharmacy, and Pharmacy courses. Seats will be allocated on January 3 and students are required to report to colleges by the 6th of the same month. Meanwhile, as the NEET counseling is not yet completed, the Counselling for Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSC) and BSc Agriculture will not be conducted.Read more