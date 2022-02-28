Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 28 February 2022
Live Updates today on 28 February 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
- 28 Feb 2022 6:48 AM GMT
The IAS officer KS Jawahar Reddy took charge as Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. Jawahar Reddy on Monday arrived Chief Minister camp office in Tadepalli joined the duties. It is known that he has been serving EO at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD).Read more
- 28 Feb 2022 6:48 AM GMT
The Nirmal police registered a case against the municipal vice-chairman Shajid Khan for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 8 girl multiple times. The police said that Shajid Khan along with a woman and the girl went to Hyderabad in January when he committed to the crime. It is also learned that the woman identified as Annapurna arranged the girl's meeting with Shajid Khan by taking her to a hotel on the pretext of attending a function in Nizamabad.Read more
- 28 Feb 2022 6:28 AM GMT
The government of Andhra Pradesh on Monday will disburse the interest-free loans of Rs 510.46 crore to another 5,10,462 street vendors who sell fruits and vegetables under Jagananna Thodu scheme. It is known that on November 25, 2020, the government launched a special 'Jagannanna Thodu' scheme to help small traders as they have been yielding into debts due to high-interest loans.Read more
- 28 Feb 2022 6:09 AM GMT
The city police on Sunday arrested six persons for allegedly attacking police officials during the communal violence between cow vigilant groups and cattle traders that occurred at Karmanghat last week. The arrested persons are identified as Shiva Chandra Giri (35) a businessman of Gowlipura, Varpa Lalith Chowdhary (22), a businessman from Meerpet, Godavala Sruthik Reddy (19), a degree student and resident of Meerpet, Medi Ankith (20), a degree student and resident of Almasguda, P Raj Sweekruth Reddy (19) pursuing management course and resident of Balapur and T Ramakrishna Reddy, a private employee and resident of Saroornagar. The police also took a juvenile into custody.READ MORE
- 28 Feb 2022 6:07 AM GMT
Police have arrested a gang smuggling turtles from Krishna district's Kolleru area to other states. During a vehicle check conducted by Rural SI Challa Krishna at Vadarlapadu village on Saturday night, four tonnes of turtles were found in 25 bags in an auto and mini van.READ MORE