Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 29 November 2021
Live Updates today on 29 November: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
- 29 Nov 2021 5:33 AM GMT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the death of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Temple OSD dollar Seshadri. The CM expressed his deepest condolences to Seshadri's family members. The TTD OSD Dollar Seshadri died suddenly on Monday morning. He went to Visakhapatnam to participate in the Karthika Dipotsavam program a breathed his last before being rushed to the hospital due to a heart attack in the morning.Read more
- 29 Nov 2021 4:54 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has been diagnosed with Coronavirus recently. He was treated at the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli of Hyderabad a few days ago. However, after he was found to be tested negative for coronavirus, the governor went back to the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada. Meanwhile, the governor has recently fallen ill once again. Doctors found that he was suffering from post-covid problems.Read more