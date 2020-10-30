Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 30 October 2020
Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus
Live Updates Today 30 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 18 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:13 AM and will set at 5:46 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 30 will be 85% and Air Quality will be Fair with 124 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:03 AM and will set at 5:38 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 30 will be 94% and Air Quality will be Fair with 134 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 30 (10 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 5:01 AM; Sunrise: 6:13 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:19 PM; Maghrib: 5:47 PM; Isha: 7:00 PM
Live Updates
- 30 Oct 2020 6:10 AM GMT
Telangana News: A man attacked his girlfriend with a knife following a quarrel between the two. The incident occurred in Satyanarayanapuram village of Yellandu in Khammam district on Thursday. Read Full Story
- 30 Oct 2020 6:09 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: It is already known that with the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, the education system has changed dramatically. The admissions process, which is expected to be completed in June for the intermediate students is still going on. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government has given another opportunity to inter students with the latest coronavirus effect. Intermediate Board Secretary V Ramakrishna said on Thursday that the deadline for registration of online admissions for the first year has been extended to November 6. Read Full Story
- 30 Oct 2020 6:07 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana registered 1,531 fresh coronavirus cases and six new deaths until 8 pm on Thursday. The total number of cases touched 2,37,187 while the fatalities reached 1,330. And the recovery count went up to 2,17,401 with the recovery of 1,048 persons in a single day. Read Full Story
- 30 Oct 2020 6:06 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: In a ghastly road accident that took place in East Godavari district, a minivan belonging to a bridal party overturned on Friday morning at Venkateswara Temple Ghat Road in Tantikonda of Gokavaram mandal of the district. As many as six people were killed in the crash and others were seriously injured. Read Full Story
- 30 Oct 2020 6:06 AM GMT
IT and Industries Minister KTR *launched the Electric Vehicle Policy of the Telangana State at MCRHRD Institute, Hyderabad. A line of prominent speakers shared their thoughts during the summit at a Virtual Session on ‘Scaling Indian EV Ecosystem through Partnerships and Collaboration’.
- 30 Oct 2020 6:05 AM GMT
TS EAMCET 2020 final phase web counselling: The final phase of web counselling for engineering courses through Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will begin today. The counselling was supposed to begin on October 29 but was postponed after the High Court stayed a petition on the removal weightage marks. Read Full Story