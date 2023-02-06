Telangana Budget 2023 Live Updates: Harish Rao is presenting budget 2023 -2024 in Assembly
the Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy would present the Telangana budget in the council at 10.30 am.
the Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy would present the Telangana budget in the council at 10.30 am.
Live Updates
- 6 Feb 2023 5:41 AM GMT
Telangana stands at the third place with an average annual GSDP growth rate of 12.6 per cent from 2015-16 to 2021. The growth of Telangana in all the major sectors and sub sectors is also impressive. For instance, in agriculture and its allied sectors like Fishing and Aquaculture and Animal Husbandry, there has been a growth momentum. From negative growth rates,
Fishing and Aquaculture sub-sector has been registering double digit growth rates. This has been possible because of the numerous irrigation projects taken up by the Government. In the same manner, the sub-sectors in the secondary and services sector like IT, trade, electricity, transport, hotels and others have been recording higher growth rates. With growing consumption and investment levels, GSDP growth in Telangana is poised for higher growthdespite the possibility of recession threatening the growth across the globe.
- 6 Feb 2023 5:40 AM GMT
Harish Rao says Telangana on a Higher Growth Path
Telangana has created history by recording the highest growth rate of 11.8 per cent in per capita income during the period 2017-18 to 2021-22 among the Southern States. NITI Aayog in its
Report has observed that Telangana has emerged as one of the fastest growing States, after its formation as a separate State. After the formation of the State, Telangana has been recording higher than GDP growth rate every year.
The share of Telangana in GDP improved from 4.1 per cent in 2014-15 to 4.9 per cent in 2020-21. It is a matter of pride that Telangana is contributing 4.9 per cent to GDP though its share in national population is only 2.9 per cent. In comparison to18 major States in the country, the growth performance of Telangana is impressive.
- 6 Feb 2023 5:36 AM GMT
Hurdles created by Centre to the development of Telangana
Even while Telangana has been achieving significant development through its own efforts, the Central government has been creating hurdles after hurdles. In order to complete the irrigation projects within the shortest time, Telangana government resorted to off-budget borrowings well within the limits of FRBM Act.
- 6 Feb 2023 5:26 AM GMT
MA and UD gets Rs 11,372 crore allocations.
- 6 Feb 2023 5:21 AM GMT
Dalit Bandhu gets 17,000 crore which is equal to 2022 financial year.
- 6 Feb 2023 5:21 AM GMT
TS government reduced open market Loans to Rs 40,715 crore . In the 2022 financial year , it was 53,000 crore.
- 6 Feb 2023 5:21 AM GMT
Revenue expenditure - Rs 2.11 lakh crore
- 6 Feb 2023 5:21 AM GMT
Capital investment - Rs 37,525 crore