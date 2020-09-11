Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 11 September 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 32195 active cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 97338.
Coronavirus in Telangana as on 11 September the overall active cases stood at 32195; recovered cases are 119467 while the deaths at 940.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 11 September overall active cases stood at 97338 and 435647 are recovered and 4702 deaths.
Coronavirus in India as on 10 September the overall active cases stood at 943480 including 3542663 cured/discharged/migrated & 76271 deaths
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 11 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:54 AM; Sunrise: 6:11 AM; Dhuhr: 12:23 PM; Asr: 4:50 PM; Maghrib: 6:35 PM; Isha: 7:52 PM
- 11 Sep 2020 6:05 AM GMT
Telangana News: A senior operator was burnt alive after a massive fire engulfed a pharmaceutical company here at Pashamailaram of Patancheru mandal in Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday night. He was identified as Ramakrishna. Read Full Story
- 11 Sep 2020 5:55 AM GMT
Telangana News: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao have said that works to the tune of Rs 6000 crore under SRDP project were completed and the rest of the works are going on a fast pace. Read Full Story
- 11 Sep 2020 5:32 AM GMT
There has been an unprecedented surge in #COVID19 recoveries in India. There is more than 100% increase in patients recovered and discharged in the past 29 days: Ministry of Health
- 11 Sep 2020 5:20 AM GMT
Telangana News: As many as 20,16,461 samples have been collected by the Telangana government in the state for the coronavirus tests since the report of first case i.e, 2,242 tests per million population. In the last 24 hours, 62,890 samples have been tested out of which, the reports of 2,426 persons turned positive and 2,242 are pending. The total number of confirmed cases in the state touched 1,52,602. Read Full Story
- 11 Sep 2020 5:16 AM GMT
Kadapa: 10 persons injured when a mangoes loaded lorry over turned at Rollamadugu village of Rayachoti mandal on Friday. YSR Congress district president A. Amarnath Reddy shifting injured persons in his car.