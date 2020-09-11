Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 11 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 11 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 11 September the overall active cases stood at 32195; recovered cases are 119467 while the deaths at 940.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 11 September overall active cases stood at 97338 and 435647 are recovered and 4702 deaths.

Coronavirus in India as on 10 September the overall active cases stood at 943480 including 3542663 cured/discharged/migrated & 76271 deaths

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 11 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:54 AM; Sunrise: 6:11 AM; Dhuhr: 12:23 PM; Asr: 4:50 PM; Maghrib: 6:35 PM; Isha: 7:52 PM

Latest News on Coronavirus