Vikrant Rona Movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Vikrant Rona Rampage begins

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is geared up for his next fantasy action-adventure film 'Vikrant Rona'. It stars Sudeep in the titular role along with Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Anup Bhandari's directorial movie has created a huge impact on the audience with the trailer because of its 3D and visual effects.



