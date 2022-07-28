Vikrant Rona Movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Vikrant Rona Rampage begins
Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is geared up for his next fantasy action-adventure film 'Vikrant Rona'
Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is geared up for his next fantasy action-adventure film 'Vikrant Rona'. It stars Sudeep in the titular role along with Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Anup Bhandari's directorial movie has created a huge impact on the audience with the trailer because of its 3D and visual effects.
- 28 July 2022 3:03 AM GMT
#VikrantRona Decent 1st Half!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 28, 2022
Starts off slow and has a few unnecessary filler scenes but picks up later with an Interesting Storyline and screenplay. Cinematography is top notch. Interval sets the tone well for the 2nd half!
- 28 July 2022 3:03 AM GMT
#VikrantRona one word @KicchaSudeep steal the show ,,,, Nirup excellent,,,, Ravishankar gowda ,, neetha everybody super jst wow that it ,,,,, Director is the real hero kudos— Vamshi Paidipally (@dir_vamsi) July 28, 2022
- 28 July 2022 3:03 AM GMT
#VikrantRona -best ever storytelling in Sandalwood, @KicchaSudeep sir stole with his ultimate performance& screen presence it's going to be another feather in Kiccha's Acting cap, @anupsbhandari hatts off to u,one of best interval blocks in KFI 💥— Box Office Karnataka (@Karnatakaa_BO) July 28, 2022
1st half finished
BLOCKBUSTER
- 28 July 2022 3:01 AM GMT
#VikrantRona Overall a Pretty Good Action/Horror Thriller👍— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 28, 2022
Interesting story told in an engaging way with great technical work. Sudeep does great. Flipside, some filler scenes could be trimmed to make it more crisp but still one of the better watches in recent times
Rating:3/5
- 28 July 2022 3:01 AM GMT
interval bang 🔥🔥🙏— ಪ್ರ....... veee (@ur_PRAVEE_for_u) July 28, 2022
Sudeep entry, aa swag, one liners, forest fight, aa visuals, ಚಿಂದಿ ಚಿಂದಿ,BGM... Production values 👌
All set for 2ND HALF #VikrantRona
- 28 July 2022 3:00 AM GMT
- 28 July 2022 2:56 AM GMT
#VikrantRona one of the best 3 D movie in India,,, Best thrill with suspence ,,, what a experience in 3 d totally paisa vasool,,, Kannada industry is in Another level 🔥 🔥 🔥 And collection don't worry guys it will be another level because movie is on 🔥— Sreeleela (@Actorsreeleela) July 28, 2022
- 28 July 2022 2:55 AM GMT
- 28 July 2022 2:53 AM GMT
Broooooo @anupsbhandari yen tegdidya guruuuu first half 🔥🔥,bgm cinematography and ofcourse Sudeep sir acting skills 🥵💥..asali aata eega shuru bring it on @anupsbhandari !! 3D is top notch,though first half feels a bit like rangitaranga#VikrantRona #VikrantRonaReview #VRin3D pic.twitter.com/aoXy6bccNK— kichcha fan (@vikrantrona_666) July 28, 2022
- 28 July 2022 2:52 AM GMT
