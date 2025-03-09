Congress at a loss over the way forward

Sub: Bold Talk by V Ramu Sarma: 'Congress stands at a strategic crossroads," (THI, Mar 8). The precise problem with Congress for its repeated failure to win elections is its gross and inexcusable disconnect with the people and disrespect to establishment to be always vituperative and at loggerheads over things not allowing the Parliament to function and walking out on some cooked up issues before waiting for an answer by the treasury benches and staging a sham protest outside the Parliament building holding placards complaining its voice is not heard by the government. Congress defeat in Delhi Assembly elections was not surprising. It was as if the party conceded defeat before it fought the election, lacking clarity in opposing the gross corruption and mismanagement of the AAP government for the past ten years. Congress must give an open assurance to the people of the country that the party would give up its previous lopsided pro-Muslim mindset and the deliberate anti-Hindu temperament and apologise before the public for its previous blunders and deliberate faux pas committed in the greed to come to power, taking Hindu votes for granted.

–S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

The Congress horoscope for Bihar Assembly election is cast; and prospects for the party seem dim despite RJD feverishly cozying up to Rahul Gandhi to romp up the party support. Tejaswi Yadav is nurturing the dream of becoming the chief minister this time for sure as he had managed to be only deputy chief minister, under the coalition of JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar. His cunning father Lalu Yadav tried to pull the rug under the feet to oust Nitish Kumar from the scene of Bihar that was effectively capitalised by the BJP. As a result, the BJP is now enjoying a vote share among the NDA allies to the tune of 52% compared to INDIA groups 42% in Bihar, which is great and comforting news for the party to remain unbeaten in the election. As for the lingering question whether Congress should go solo or serve as a mere crutch for RJD is an interesting question that the voters of the state are seriously assessing. But, the undeniable reality is that the Congress is already a lame duck that is fit to be an easy prey for a predatory party rather than help Congress to carve out a niche for itself politically in Bihar, owing to lack of effective, talented and wise leadership in the party to revamp the political fortunes at the grassroots level in any state in the country except by resorting to freebies; and minority pandering as the people are witnessing in Karnataka and Telangana.

–K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

The BJP-JD(U) combine stands a better chance in winning the Bihar elections compared to others as people in the country have to recognise the significance of having a ‘double engine government’ for an overall development of states that are under the rule of the centre and the state as well. The likes of which are already before us enjoying this unique advantage except in the non-BJP ruled states like TN, TS, WB, Karnataka and Kerala which have an avowed cudgels against Hindi, three language policy, Muslim appeasement and deliberately ignoring and undermining advantages welfare schemes announced by the Centre not being implemented in the states for some inexplicable hate and anger that is beyond one's imagination.

–K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

It is true that the national party with Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition is in the passive zone. Our Prime Minister’s active zone is reflected in many ways. Thus, fair chances appear to be in favour of the BJP’s plan. However, Rahul Gandhi is an active youth leader who has the capacity to deliver countless convincing meetings in every election, including in the upcoming Bihar Election. Let us hope that he sets new strategy to convince the people in total so that at least many of them vote for congress in Bihar.

–G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

***

The anti-BJP alliance which was launched with much fanfare and anticipation in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections seems to be gasping for breath. Every assembly election since the formation of the INDIA bloc has brought to fore the internal contradictions within the alliance - with several allies at the national level being rivals in the states. The Congress, which leads the alliance at present, has increasingly faced resistance from some of the regional parties, especially after its dismal electoral performance in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi. The Congress, which has ceded its political space to regional parties in several states since 2014, is now desperately trying to reclaim the lost ground. That explains the acrimony that surfaces within the INDIA bloc before every assembly election.

–N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

The Congress is clearly at the crossroads for various reasons. Going alone might take it nowhere, and also split the opposition votes, indirectly benefitting the BJP-JD (U) alliance. Its big-brother attitude makes it a misfit within INDIA alliance. Moreover, its internal squabbles have only increased after the Shashi Tharoor incident, demanding the party put its house in order first, before fighting its adversaries in Bihar. The wounds the party suffered in Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra haven’t healed yet. The best option for the party is to initiate a thorough overhaul nationally and, in the states, embarking on a fresh, focused and determined new strategy to regain its fast-dwindling image as an independent force in the national political clime.

–Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

Doubts are raised over Rahul Gandhi as leader of a grand alliance after Congress suffered a series of losses. Undoubtedly, over the years, every time, Congress came out with statements to introspect its failures and revamp, but later it was only doing nothing even as the party's fortunes are nosediving, leaving the party high and dry. By and large, the recent events and governance in Karnataka and Telangana have reinforced a perception that the Congress is not serious in addressing pressing public concerns. Further, Congress has an uncanny ability to sideline anyone who dares to hold a mirror up to it.

–K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

This week's Bold Talk deftly deals with the way Congress party is drastically and dolefully weakening its stance election after election. Yet it seems it is not realising its folly and rectifying them. In the ensuing Bihar Assembly elections, the party is still not certain whether it would go alone or go with INDIA bloc. It appears no concrete thought has emerged since the polls are a few months away from now. With great effort and with local leaders, Congress is reigning power in Karnataka and Telangana. It is advised that Congress party should allot priority to other senior leaders like Shashi Tharoor and other dedicated ones, lest hopes of the party's future will be in endless dark tunnel. BJP is therefore shining brightly.

–Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

