- Health minister takes holy dip in Kumbh Mela
- Seven arrested, 4.8 kg gold recovered
- ‘Over 397 cr women availed free travel scheme till date’
- AKNU V-C inaugurates cricket tournament
- Step up efforts to prevent anti-social activities: SP
- Legitimising aggressor
- 4 Odisha workers return home safely from Oman
- Odisha working to get int’l recognition for Bali Yatra
- Special train faces roof damage, repairs made quickly
- AP to expand natural farming in a big way
Apropos, "Territorial integrity of Ukraine, Palestine paramount," THI, Feb 22.
Apropos, "Territorial integrity of Ukraine, Palestine paramount," THI, Feb 22. As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, US President Donald Trump is trying to broker peace. However, his approach has sparked controversy, as it appears to sideline Ukraine in key negotiations. With Russia still holding a significant portion of Ukrainian territory, the implications of this initiative could reshape the geopolitical landscape of Europe and beyond. If Ukraine is sidelined in these negotiations, it could be pressured into accepting a deal that legitimises Russia’s territorial gains, effectively rewarding aggression. For Russia, such an outcome would be a strategic victory, allowing it to retain control over nearly a fifth of Ukraine’s land. The Trump-negotiated settlement could pressure Kyiv into compromising its sovereignty in exchange for an end to hostilities. For Europe, such a scenario would be equally troubling. If Russia emerges from the conflict with territorial gains, it could embolden further aggression against NATO’s eastern flank.
–N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru