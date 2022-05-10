MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th May 2022

Do justice in honour killing case

The recent barbaric honour killing case of Hyderabad-based Nagaraju for marrying a Muslim woman is not only horrifying but also questions the religious harmony in this country. The shocking murder visuals have also revealed the absent-mindedness of the crowd who were present during the murder but failed to respond. The people around should also be inculpated for this brutal murder as it gave a free way for the murderers to attempt it without any despair. Though the honour killing case is being discussed by people all over India, the Telangana government did not give any statement in favour of the victim nor did it take any serious steps to address this issue publicly. Some people also speculate that this murder brings in communal angle so the government is trying to be in safe hands by not condemning this issue as it can disturb their party alliance with AIMIM. We the people of Telangana are demanding justice for Nagaraju by questioning the irresponsibility of the Telangana police department, we continue to question the authorities until the justice is served. The government should also come up with necessary laws to end such issues happening in the near future. We demand that the government should also tighten its police department and should make sure to provide security to its people.

Shravani Mudhiraj, Hyderabad

Saroornagar honour killing in Hyderabad is gruesome as the brother and other relatives of a Muslim woman murdered her Hindu husband right in front of her. Nothing is as unbearable as this for a wife. Heinous incidents like these may disturb the internal peace and lead to deterioration of relations among people in the society. Dr BR Ambedkar said "You cannot build a Nation and Morality on the basis of caste." But the behaviour of people in the country seems quite against to this. As Rabindranath Tagore said castes and religions are narrow domestic walls that people built among themselves. These walls hamper unity among people. Let us hope for the day when all the Indians live like a single family irrespective of caste and religion.

K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad

KCR must focus on governance



This refers to the news that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is already jittery about the determined and resolute moves by Congress and BJP forming their respective governments in the next elections, which threaten to ruin his hopes of a hat-trick in government formation in TS. KCR must focus on efficient administration in the state as various schemes and welfare measures have been already announced by his government. He must incorporate beneficial and advantageous central schemes in the state to give additional succour to people. Inefficient and corrupt leaders and lawmakers in the party must be axed without mercy. TRS must also explain the impossibility of tall promises made by the Opposition.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Reality check on Covid toll needed



There is no point in brooding over WHO's estimate of covid deaths in our country, which is ten times what India declared. The report may be an overestimate due to application of a different methodology, but it may not be due to bad intention. The actual number lies somewhere between India's and WHO's figures. A reality check is needed. India could not manage well the overwhelming second wave. Many deaths could have been averted with better planning and execution.India had excelled in vaccinating its people in time, which took major part in taming the third wave. Now the strengths and weaknesses in health care system are well known to authorities.The gained knowledge should be used to plug the loopholes, strengthen the system and make battle ready for any further eventualities.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Comrade NRC's inspiring life



N Ramana Chalam (54), Vice President, South Central Zone Insurance Employees Federation (SCZIEF) and former General Secretary of LIC employees Union, Visakhapatnam division is no more. N Ramanachalam, fondly called as 'Com NRC' by colleagues and friends, made a significant contribution to the insurance movement in northern Andhra Pradesh. His rise to zonal level reflects not only his competence in organising mega events like All India Conference in Vizag recently but also the inclusive character of the movement he represented. His effort was consistent in mobilising middle class employees for broader causes and the latest shining example was his contribution to the struggle against privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant.

A Raghunatha Reddy, Kadapa