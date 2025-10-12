MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th October 2025

A befitting reward for Maria Corina

I wish to express my heartiest congratulations to Venezuela's ‘brave’ daughter Maria Corina Machado for winning the Nobel Peace Prize - 2025 in recognition of her courage and conviction in propagating democracy. Her work in unifying opposition forces, promoting democracy, fighting dictatorship by staying in her country and not caring threats to her life have been the factors that won the coveted award. Meanwhile, as regards US President Donald Trump missing it is because ceasefires were never sincerely followed by Israel (nor Russia). I am sure Trump can still make it the 2026 roll of honours if he can bring about permanent peace among the warring nations

P V P Madhu Nivriti,Secunderabad-61

Maria has relentlessly fought for social justice

Ina landmark development that augurs well across segments, Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her tireless efforts to champion democracy, human rights, and social justice in her country. The announcement has stirred international attention, not least because of the recent claims by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly positioned himself as a peacemaker and a contender for the prestigious award. Known for her fearless advocacy against authoritarianism, Machado has consistently championed the rights of the marginalized, inspiring countless citizens to stand for freedom and justice. Her recognition is being celebrated globally as a triumph of civil courage and ethical statesmanship, reaffirming that the Nobel Peace Prize honours those whose actions uphold the values of peace, freedom and human dignity. Machado’s work stood out for its consistency, courage, and measurable impact, earning her the distinction in a highly competitive field. While Trump has frequently publicized his peacemaking initiatives, including high-profile international engagements and conflict negotiations, the Nobel committee has reiterated that the prize is awarded strictly on the merit of enduring contributions to peace, guided by the vision of Alfred Nobel, and not by popularity or self-promotion. As a result the ‘credentials’ of the US President were not considered for the great honour.

Bhagwan Thadani,Mumbai

High time psychology distance learning programs are restored

TheUniversity Grants Commission (UGC) has recently directed all higher education institutions to discontinue Psychology courses offered through Open Distance Learning (ODL) from the July–August 2025 academic session. This directive forms part of a broader compliance with the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021, which regulates courses under its ambit, including Psychology. Specifically, NCAHP has designed a syllabus for Applied Psychology and Behavioural Health to ensure professional standards in these fields.

Psychology is a multidisciplinary subject of significant interest for professionals across various sectors, including administrators, managers, teachers, lawyers, judges, police personnel, business leaders, health practitioners, and counsellors. Many pursue psychology courses to enhance their professional expertise, while others engage with the subject for academic research and personal interest.

Internationally, Psychology courses have long been offered through ODL. For instance, the Open University in the United Kingdom, established in 1969, provides accredited programs in Psychology and Mental Health, recognized by the British Psychological Society.

In India, a negative perception prevails among certain educationists and intellectual circles, towards ODL, which has contributed to the current ban on psychology ODL courses. This mindset often overlooks local needs and global trends in distance education. Where lapses in ODL course delivery exist, corrective measures can be implemented rather than imposing an outright ban.

Given the growing demand for flexible learning and the professional relevance of psychology, it is urged that authorities reconsider the ban and reinstate ODL courses in psychology to ensure wider access to quality education.

Dr Rapolu Satyanarayana,

Production houses must be eco-friendly

Therecent order of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to shut down the Bigg Boss Kannada studio in Bidadi has drawn public attention. While the move has disappointed millions of fans, it is a timely and necessary step towards enforcing environmental laws that are often neglected in the name of entertainment. Television productions of such a massive scale consume thousands of litres of water daily for set maintenance and generate tons of non-biodegradable waste. If the studio has indeed violated norms under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, then strict action is fully justified. No show, however popular, should operate at the cost of nature or public health. This incident also underlines the urgent need for greater environmental responsibility within the entertainment industry.

Production houses must ensure eco-friendly sets, efficient waste disposal systems and water recycling mechanisms. The authorities, on their part, should conduct periodic inspections to prevent such lapses rather than acting only after the damage is done. The closure of the show should serve as a wake-up call, a reminder that protecting the environment is a shared civic duty. Entertainment may bring joy and fame, but it should never come at the expense of the planet we live on.

Bhoomika Shankar,

University College of Arts, Tumkur University

Call to bolster girls at every level

Millionsof girls worldwide continue to face inequality in rights, education, health, and protection from violence. Ensuring that every girl has access to quality education, healthcare, a safe environment, and opportunities to grow is a vital investment for a society’s future. The 13th International Day of the Girl Child that was observed on Saturday has rightly highlighted the barriers girls face and has justifiably emphasized their role as agents of positive change. Of course, on their part, governments and several organisations have implemented numerous programs to empower and protect girls. In India, initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Kishori Shakti Yojana, and health and hygiene schemes, along with laws such as POCSO and the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, are all extending essential support. By standing with girls, amplifying their voices, celebrating their achievements, and supporting programs that ensure safety, education, and mental well-being, we can create equality, justice, and a brighter future for all. The onus is on each one of us.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma,Hyderabad

Safeguard space from accidents

Ina startling revelation, astronomers have noted that this year one to two Starlink satellites are deorbiting daily — a figure that is expected to touch five per day as SpaceX expands its network to 42,000 satellites. Each satellite releases around 30 kg of aluminum oxide while burning up, a compound that erodes the ozone layer. This has caused an eight-fold rise in atmosapheric aluminum since 2016. This growing orbital congestion poses serious threats to India’s NavIC, remote-sensing, and defence satellites operating in low earth orbit. It should be noted that through ISRO’s NETRA and Space Situational Awareness (SSA) programme, India is actively tracking debris and developing collision-avoidance and safe re-entry technologies. Group0 Capt Shukla’s pioneering research on AI-driven debris tracking and plasma interaction modelling can further enhance these efforts and help predict metallic particle behaviour and re-entry patterns. Integrating his research with ISRO’s initiatives could make India a global leader in sustainable and secure space operations, safeguarding both orbit and environment.

R S Narula, Patiala

Need for stringent fire safety measures

A ghastly fire accident in a firecracker manufacturing unit at V. Savaram village in Rayavaram mandal in Andhra Pradesh led to the death of four women and the owner of Sri Ganapati Fire Works. While some attributed short circuit in electric wiring for the mishap, many contended that it could be the sparks that emitted when the crackers were being tested while some said that it occurred when inflammable stuffing was being done. It is very unfortunate that the ghastly incident occurred in a unit which has been in existence for the last nine decades.

Most firework units are concentrated in the Andhra Pradesh’s erstwhile Godavari districts. Moreover, the fact is that it is no more restricted to Diwali celebrations. Bursting crackers has become an inevitable activity during a political rally, marriage procession or during funerals. As a result of this growing demand, the seasonal revenue source has now become a round-the-year activity for all units making firecrackers. However, in their greed for earning a fast buck, many units resort to cost saving measures like employing unskilled labour, especially women, and having units in dangerously congested places thereby putting the lives of the workers and those in the neighbourhood in peril. To make it worse, governments turn a Nelson’s Eye despite recurrences of such fatal explosions. There is no check if fire safety measures are in place or whether the workers are ensured of insurance cover.

It is quite shocking that every year, firecracker units’ claim 40 lives in the erstwhile Godavari districts alone. It is time to study the issue in depth and take measures to save lives as well as the environment even as this year’s Diwali is round the corner.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,Tiruvuru (AP)

Don’t make doctors scapegoats for fake drug deaths

Thisrefers to the report “Cough syrup deaths: A systemic problem that needs a solution” (THI Oct 9). It has covered relevant points-doctors, especially from government hospitals, prescribe medicines that are legally available in the market. It is not their role to test drug purity or verify manufacturing standards. The responsibility to ensure medicine safety is with the State and Central drug control agencies. Manufacturers must follow ethical practices and avoid producing harmful formulations. Political interference or vested interests in drug approvals and manufacture must be strictly prevented. In recent cases, banned or toxic ingredients were found in cough syrups, yet they were sold without proper warnings. Blaming doctors alone is unfair; it distracts from systemic failures. Regulatory bodies, pharmaceutical companies, and supply chains must all be held accountable. Doctors should not be made scapegoats to pacify public outrage. Instead, a transparent investigation involving medical experts and regulators is the need of the hour. Ensuring drug safety requires coordinated efforts from all stakeholders. Protecting public health must be a shared priority. The answer does not lie in blaming one another or passing on the buck. The prevalence of fake or substandard drugs in India is notably high compared to many other countries. Hence a foolproof system must be evolved to prevent fake drugs.

Dr O Prasada Rao,Hyderabad

Cough syrup deaths: A wake-up call

Thisrefers to your editorial ‘Cough syrup deaths: A systemic problem that needs a solution’. Medicines are meant for bringing relief to patients. They enter the market only after undergoing thorough tests and clinical trials. But the death of 19 children who had consumed the cough syrup ‘Coldrif’ has shocked the nation. The callousness of the manufacturing company, which reportedly used an industrial chemical in making the cough syrup, is highly condemnable. Several states have banned ‘Coldrif’. The Chhindwara-based paediatrician has been arrested for his negligence in prescribing the medicine for pecuniary advantages involving his relatives. The incident is a clear warning to all state drug control departments and drug manufacturers that are in the small and medium-scale sectors to pay utmost caution and quality control regimen, at every stage and avoid such heart-wrenching tragedies in future.

K V Raghuram,Wayanad

Health complacency could be fatal

Thesudden demise of renowned bodybuilder and actor Varinder Ghuman in Amritsar serves as a stark reminder that outward physical fitness does not always reflect internal health. Even the strongest physiques may conceal silent medical complications. It is essential for everyone, especially sportspersons, to undergo comprehensive annual medical check-ups and shed complacency as regards their physical state. Excessive workouts without proper medical guidance can prove harmful, even fatal. Of equal concern is the growing reliance on artificial supplements and packaged diet programs, which can never be as nutritious as natural, wholesome food. Health authorities must thoroughly examine these products’ long-term effects. True fitness lies in balanced living, regular health monitoring, and reliance on natural nutrition rather than going for artificial substitutes.

RS Narula,Patiala