MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th June 2022

Skills must get priority in education

After the introduction of NEP-20, the education system in India is rapidly getting transformed from the traditional way of 'teacher-centric' learning to the 'skill-based model' of education where the process of teaching-learning moves around the 'students as a central point and skills as the crux of education.' The curriculum at every educational institute shuld be modified according to the National Educational Policy. In fact, there are two types of skills: i) Hard skills, and ii) Soft Skills. Hard Skills are our academic degrees which we get through our educational institutes; whereas Soft Skills are the skills that we learn through our personal experience and exposure during our stay at the educational setups. Educational qualifications bring us eligibility, and the soft skills develop our ability. It is the need of the hour to focus on the skill-based model of education, 'a paradigm shift,' which equips the students with ability, besides eligibility. Finally, the purpose and the essence of education is realised in the life of everyone.

Dr Venkat Avula, VBIT, Hyderabad

II

Skills are tools which are necessary for modern youth. Mere academic diplomas and degrees without much of skills will it make difficult for the youth to secure gainful employment. If skills are acquired, the chances for the youth to gain employment in a reasonably good time will only increase. The Govt of India's NEP has very rightly given the required thrust & importance to this aspect. Skills for survival are thus obviously necessary.and a priority also.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Watch out for religious fanaticism

Recently, a wave of violent protests took place following the religion-related statement of a party spokesperson. The discontent is still simmering. Although the party spokesperson has expressed regret over his statement, his party has taken action against him and the police also started their proceedings. This issue has now taken a legal form and as a true Indian we should believe in the law and order of the country and not spread religious fanaticism. What happened in Kanpur and Ahmedabad is sad. But we also have to admit that some disgruntled politicians try to fuel such religious fanaticism. Whatever happened in different parts of the country on Friday last cannot be considered a sudden incident. The common citizen needs to beware of such parties and elements harming the religious harmony of the country.

Rajender Kumar Sharma, Rewari (Haryana)

Team India hopes come crashing

Underestimating the opposition put paid to our hopes as the South Africans sailed past in the second T-20 at Cuttack with consumable ease and achieved a 2-0 lead against all odds. Bhuvanesh Kumar captured 4 wickets for 13 runs. Klaasen walked in next and had a match-defining partnership with the South African captain - Bavuma. Klaasen took time to get his eye in, but once he was set, he proved to be severely punitive against the Indian bowlers. Chahal conceded 49 runs in 4 overs, while Axar conceded 19 runs in his over. The Indian team despite missing out on a few biggies isn't meant to be meek pushovers. But South Africa proved to be too hot to handle last evening.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Pacified Kuwait cracks down on protests

It's interesting to know that Kuwait has decided to deport those expats who participated in demonstrations conducted illegally to protest over anti-Prophet remarks. Being a country among few who had summoned Indian envoy to oppose the same remarks, Kuwait has not been expected to take such a stringent action especially against them who toed the same official line. Of course, it had been satisfied with the response of Indian government. The interesting point is that it has not deviated from enforcing the law of land while dealing with those who failed to observe the law.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Promote blood donation on large scale

Every year on June 14, World Blood Donor Day is commemorated to raise awareness about the need for safe blood donations, and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their lifesaving donations. Blood donation saves millions of lives every year and aids in the recovery and wellness of individuals suffering from illnesses, injuries, complex operations, or complications during childbirth. Donating blood is not just for the sole purpose of transfusion, it has many other benefits for the health industry also. Because blood products cannot be manufactured artificially, donors are the only viable source. World Blood Donor Day is an opportunity to motivate people to donate blood voluntarily and to become professional donors.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad