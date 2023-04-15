MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th April 2023

Real issues on back burner in Karnataka polls

As the editorial points out, caste and hate politics crowding out issues faced by the people and the state holding sway is true. The hectic campaign by all three major parties in Karnataka is raking up such issues as hijab and Amul entry. There is no iota of doubt that the results are likely to throw a hung assembly. The Banjara community incensed with the government over reservation policy, JD(S) and the Congress determined to whip up regional sentiments over the reported entry of Amul milk products to challenge the homegrown Nandini brand. Rightly so, the BJP government in power despite facing corruption and anti-incumbency is equally determined to retain power by raising appeasement politics to change the equation. Understandably, the JD(S) headed by Kumaraswamy known as kingmaker is leaving no stone unturned to put up a tough fight also by whipping up regional sentiments.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Myopic views of religious leaders



Apropos "India has 2nd largest Muslim population in world: FM." This refers to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who did a wonderful job in slamming the myopic views of Muslim persecution in India by the US and other EU countries. Nirmala set right the record of constant grouse by the Muslim community in India, who believe always paying a second-class citizens' card, must dispel the anomalies; as the community enjoys all advantages and facilities as any other citizen in the country. This starkly contrasts with the plight of minorities living in Pakistan, whose numbers are dwindling either due to forceful conversion to Islam or owing to brutal elimination. One feels that the community must learn to meaningfully integrate in society without being carried away by irrational notions advocated by the Islamist jihadis to Islamise the country.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Bid to cover up Jallianwala massacre



As we look at the atrocities committed by British rulers India, the Jallianwala massacre comes fresh in our minds. Brigadier General Reginald, commanding a regiment of 50 Gurkha and Baluchi riflemen, ordered firing without warning upon an unarmed crowd of over 15,000 Indians gathered at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. Over 379 were killed and some 1,200 wounded during the massacre. Even though Dyer himself was seemingly proud of his actions, the British government tried to suppress information about the massacre. Erroneous news stories were published the next day - including those that called the victims "an Amritsar mob" that had launched a "violent attack" and, therefore, had to be "repulsed by the military." Thus, a story narrative was created to cover up the massacre.

C K Ramani, Trichy

Ambedkar sole architect of Constitution?



No doubt, Dr BR Ambedkar was a key member of the Constituent Assembly and accredited as the Father of the Constitution. Dr BR himself in Parliament revealed the fact that the real framer of the draft was B N Rau, International Court of Justice. This draft was presented to the Constituent Assembly as the Chairman of Drafting Committee, which was finalised in three sittings after making more than one thousand alterations. For a question put by a minister, BR emotionally replied that he was forced to script against his wish. Almost all important elements were decided by the Constituent Assembly which was in total control of Congress party of which Jawaharlal Nehru was the undeniable and indisputable leader. Today, many people are trusting that BR is the one and only person to give to India this constitution single-handedly, but it is not fairly a fact as many other members in the Constituent Assembly have their hand in finalisation of the draft. I have taken from some excerpts from the writings of legal luminaries. However, it is left to experts to clarify further.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Huge relief to Ukraine-returned medicos



Visiting Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister, Ermine Dzhaparova has said that Ukraine will allow medical students who fled her war-ravaged country to complete their course virtually and that Indian students will be permitted to take their exams from India. On the issue of Indian medical students, Dzhaparova mentioned that Ukraine would allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile. This news comes as a huge relief to medical students who were left in the lurch as the result of Russian invasion of Ukraine. The minister's statement will go a long way in mitigating the uncertainty these students had been facing out of the blue since Vladimir Putin's misadventure in Ukraine. Around 18,000 students had come back to India from war-hit Ukraine with many looking for ways to complete their medical degree in their own country.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi