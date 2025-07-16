MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th July 2025

Bravo Shubhanshu!

Heartiest congratulations to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for the successful completion of his space mission. We became emotional while watching the successful splash down from the Dragon space capsule, off the Coast of California, which ferried our nation’s hero, along with three other astronauts. Shukla, the second Indian to go into space, conducted 60 odd experiments that were assigned to him by ISRO and NASA. My greetings to Shukla for inspiring millions of countrymen with his indomitable spirit, dedication and courage. The knowledge and experience he has gained in the last fortnight will help ISRO scientists to work on its plans as regards the Gaganyan programme.

R. J. Janardhana Rao, Hyderabad-28.

Shubhanshu research centre-cum-university

Welcome back to earth Shubhanshu Shukla and fellow-three astronauts after 18 days of research in ISS (International Space Station). The team emerged from the Dragon capsule that splashed into the Pacific Ocean (3.30 pm July 15). Setting up a full-fledged ‘Shubhanshu research centre-cum-university’ will be the finest tribute to him. Shubhanshu is an inspiration to 140 crore Indians and their progressive dreams. His interviews to the media on his research work are the most awaited, especially by the budding space-aspirants.

PVP Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad-61

Proud moment for Indians

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returning to earth after the successful Axiom-4 Mission is a proud moment for every Indian, reminiscent of Rakesh Sharma’s historic spaceflight. He spent 18 days in the International Space Station (ISS), which is a remarkable career milestone. Notably, the astronaut successfully completed the assigned experiments during his mission. While wishing Shukla for his achievement, I hope these will inspire many youngsters.

Ganti Venkata, Secunderabad

Banning of toddy could boomerang

This refers to “Be wary: Adulterated toddy is a silent killer” (THI July15). Banning toddy might seem like a quick fix to curb adulteration and health risks—but it’s a complex move with wide-ranging consequences. Toddy is deeply rooted in cultural traditions, especially in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Both toddy and its unfermented form (neera) are sometimes used in local ceremonies and temple offerings. It’s not just a drink—it’s a symbol of rural heritage and community bonding. However, cultural practices should never come at the cost of public health.

Let’s choose safety over the ‘kick’. Unfermented toddy is considered beneficial to health, as it contains natural nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Toddy societies often enjoy political patronage and represent vote banks. If banned, the risk of illicit liquor markets thriving in the vacuum is high-and potentially more dangerous. Banning toddy without a safety net could do more harm than good. Therefore, the focus should be to crack down on adulteration, not tradition, regulate and certify toddy quality, educate consumers, provide safe alternatives, and support livelihoods through training and alternative income sources.

Dr O. Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

‘RTI vs Privacy’ is a true mirror reflection

The article by Dr Madabhushi Sreedhar Acharylu on ‘RTI vs Privacy’ has projected the practical issues faced by many people. They all helplessly roam around police stations and courts for speedy justice. During his recent visit to Hyderabad, the Chief Justice of India spoke about delivery of justice in the most affected cases. When legal heads sort out and solve each common issue with useful and usable solutions, lakhs of pending cases can get cleared and ensure that the affected victims get relief from the hurdles that they are subject to.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Discernment in choice of snacks

There has been a mixed reaction to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs’ directive to central and state government offices to put up “sugar and fat boards” as a reminder of the adverse impact on health of certain very popular snacks. Those who are against it are health-illiterate and are not health-conscious. Health experts are unanimous in their opinion that ubiquitous snacks like samosa, jalebi, laddus, pakodas and vada pav are unhealthy foods and harmful. A healthy diet is an important part of healthy living. In this context, it is worth saying that street food should be regulated and cooking oil should not be allowed to be reused.

Once people become aware of the nutritional content, sugar and fat, they will find the aroma of the deep-fried snacks less irresistible. The human body is not a dustbin to put junk foods. Simple sugars and trans-fat in disproportionate quantities have been identified as silent culprits behind obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and some types of cancer. Warning against eating certain unhealthy foods through ‘nutritional boards’ in government offices will help. At the same time, they must highlight better and healthier snacks, lest people opt for packaged foods further aggravating the health crisis.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)