MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th June 2025

Rising air accidents is cause for alarm

India has been witnessing a disturbing surge in air incidents—an Air India crash on June 12, emergency landings by an Apache helicopter (the second such incident in a week) in Pathankot on June 13 and a British F-35 jet in Thiruvananthapuram on June 15 and Kedarnath chopper crash on the same day. These mark five incidents in two months. These, along with past chopper crashes in Katra and recurring MiG mishaps, underscore deep-rooted systemic flaws. Ageing fleets and poor maintenance remain major issues, but the private helicopter sector, responsible for 70 per cent of non-military crashes over the past decade (DGCA), raises the greatest concern. Even in the armed forces, lapses in pre-procurement checks need to accord priority to safety or discard the equipment despite strong maintenance protocols. Will people revert to rail travel as human life needs priority over saving time? Reforms, stricter oversight, and accountability at all levels are the need of the hour.

RS Narula, Patiala

Probe all recent tragic incidents

This appears to be a season of mishaps in India. Innocent people are getting killed for no fault of theirs. There have been several instances of major ‘accidents’ like the Air India crash in Ahmedabad and the helicopter crash near Kedarnath, while a bridge collapsed in Pune. If there is a pattern to all these ‘incidents’, then it becomes a greater worry and should be probed from all angles to rule out sabotage. There have been five helicopter crashes within a period of three months in Uttarakhand, which is quite unusual. Either the authorities concerned are guilty of turning a Nelson’s Eye towards the airworthy maintenance of the helicopters against regular haftas or the operators are least concerned about passenger safety norms. It is therefore important to order a full-fledged probe into such incidents.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Air India credibility at stake

The tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London has raised serious questions about the reliability of Air India. The tragedy highlights the urgent need for a strong leadership and rigorous regulatory oversight in India’s aviation sector. The Tata Group must prioritise appointment of seasoned aviation professionals to address systemic flaws and restore confidence in the airline. At the same time, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) must step up its proactive monitoring and enforcement of safety standards to avert future disasters. Rebuilding trust demands accountability, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to passenger and crew safety.

N S K Prasad, Saket Colony, Hyderabad-62

Check exploitation by private hospitals

This is with reference to the article published in The Hans India on June 16 titled ‘Private hospitals fleecing patients left, right and centre’. It has rightly exposed the unethical and exploitative practices rampant in many private hospitals. The indiscriminate overcharging for consultations, diagnostics and even basic treatments is not just alarming — it is outright inhumane. When patients seek care, they are met not with compassion but with commercial interests. Families are being pushed into debt and despair, with no system of accountability to protect them. Healthcare — a fundamental right — is being reduced to a profit-making industry. It is imperative that the government enforces stringent regulations, brings in cost caps, ensures transparency in billing, and establishes a grievance redressal system for patients. Hospitals must be made answerable. Let this not be another headline that fades into oblivion. Let it spark a movement towards ethical, accessible, and accountable healthcare.

C.H. Sai Pratap, Hyderabad

Kudos to Saritha for her RTC milestone

It is a matter of pride that 38-year-old V. Saritha achieved the distinction of becoming the first woman driver of TGSRTC. Another feather in her cap is that she drove an eco-friendly e-bus from Miryalguda to Hyderabad. This is one step forward towards women empowerment in its truest sense. Hope more women will follow suit and join the RTC as drivers. It is an indication of her grit and family commitment that Sarita started driving an auto as an 18-year-old for a livelihood.

Sreelekha PS, Boudhnagar, Secunderabad-61