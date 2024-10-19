MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th Oct 2024

Wakf claim on Parl land causes jitters

A new controversy was kicked off by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal who claims that Parliament building, and the areas surrounding it in the national capital have been built on the Wakf property that covers the area around Vasant Vihar up to the airport. Wakf Board is sure to send jitters down the spine of people in the NCR if it lays claim to their hard-earned properties. This is a unilateral move, against which the country’s judiciary seems powerless to counter the Wakf Board’s claim. Opposition members in the JPC are unable to digest it in the wake of the rationalisation process against Wakf’s one-upmanship.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Why are BRS, BJP opposing Musi revival?

The well-meaning move by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the rejuvenation of Musi rover is being needlessly targeted by the BRS and the BJP. The Musi is now reduced to a stinking river, akin to the Cooum in the heart of Chennai city. The project is very much in the interests of the people of twin cities. It is natural that numerous houses on both its banks have to be demolished, and the government is providing alternative accommodation. One hopes, the opposition will not play politics to derail the project.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Pragmatic stance of new J&K CM

After Omar Abdullah of National conference was sworn in as the Chief Minister of J&K, his first statement that his government would work with the Centre for further development of the state signals a significant change in the region’s political landscape. However, Omar’s sudden desire to co-operate with the Centre and pragmatism coming at a time when political dynamics in J&K are shifting raises a pertinent question whether the stance is a calculated strategy till the Centre accords statehood to J&K or a genuine move towards cooperative federalism. Time will only tell. But all the same, Abdullahs appear to be reconciled to the fact that aligning with New Delhi is the best option to remain politically relevant and govern J&K effectively.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

The THI edit (Oct.18) has sounded cautiously that given the cordial stance by Omar Abdullah and his absolute majority to steer ahead without Congress alliance’s participation in his government, Omar may have better chances to have the Statehood restored to J&K if he maintains rapport with the Centre. Now that BJP did not win the election in J&K it may not be inclined in principle to restore statehood, but it should take into account the amicable relations between Muslims and Hindus. The Lt Governor should not set a bad precedent like what happened in Delhi. Omar seems to be more sagacious like his grandpa and less rhetoric and emotional like his father and so he may win the heart of Modi to have the Statehood restored soon.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Deliver justice in phone tapping case

In the ongoing phone-tapping case, it is disheartening to see a a senior retired police officer DCP Radha Kishan Rao, A-5, facing serious charges. It is essential that the investigation into this matter is conducted thoroughly and impartially. While Rao’s bail petition was denied, I hope that the court will carefully consider the evidence presented and make a fair and just decision. Let us hope that the truth will prevail in this case and that justice will be served for all parties involved.

J Bhargavi Saraswathi, Hyderabad

Are we following ideals of Ramayan?

October 17 was celebrated as the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki, the author of epic Ramayana. Ratnakar (his earlier name) was a hunter. He killed a male curlew, and its mate ended its life in agony. Agonized by this, upon the advice of Narada Maharishi, he did penance and chanted the name of Lord Rama in an anthill known as Valmikam and thus was later known as Valmiki. He was stated to have lived in Tretayuga, lakhs of years ago. Despite several doubts on his Jayanthi, we are at least remembering him for penning the great epic Ramayanam which precisely teaches what is dharma and what is not.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad