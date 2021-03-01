MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st March 2021

Nirav Modi has no other go than to languish in Indian jail

Finally, fugitive Nirav Modi seems to be coming back to India. Two years ago, the PNB scam was the highlight of every news channel, about how a person who was a jeweller and a designer Nirav Modi made a fraud of Rs 14,000 crore (approx.) and ran away to the UK.

But this is all because of corruption, system loopholes and a combination of a person's greed. As the UK provides great immunity in the name of protecting human rights, India strived to bring back many fugitives from the UK but failed. Now, the court's decision to extradite him to India is a great victory.

However, he still has got many legal remedies left. I hope, once he runs out of all his options, he will live the rest of his life in Indian Jail.

Anshita Rochwani, Ujjain

Roads should be accident-free

It is axiomatic that the incidents of road accidents are increasing at an alarming rate. Many valuable lives are lost in these mishaps. Both the government and the public are equally responsible for these tragedies.

Negligence on the part of the government and lack of foresight on the part of the public are the formidable reasons. Governments should widen roads wherever narrow. Speed-breakers should be painted with radium colour to make them more conspicuous especially during night times.

Those indulge in drunk and drive should be dealt with seriously. A legislation should be passed to ban vehicular traffic from midnight to early hours. This was implemented in Tamil Nadu sometime back. Speed limits should be indicated by sign boards and the violators should be given punishment.

The government has to take all measure to make the country accidents-free. The public also are equally responsible for these accidents. The youth must realise that nothing is greater than life. It is only the life that cannot be restored, if lost. "Speed thrills but kills" should be understood in letter and spirit.

Wearing of helmet and safety belts should not be forgotten. It should be remembered that all traffic rules are intended for safety of human life. Self-discipline is the need of the hour in the matter of traffic regulations.

Many youngsters are under the illusion that nothing will happen to them if they follow examples of celluloid heroes. The police department ought to organise awareness classes from time to time.

Through pamphlets also, necessary awareness can be imparted to the young minds. Let us hope good sense will prevail on the minds of the youth and save the roads from the blood stains.

E Sreerama Murty, Yellamanchili (Vizag dist), AP.

Accident victims should get quick relief

India's largest insurance firm, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance company has knocked the door of the Supreme Court on compensation to the road accident victims. Bajaj Insurance Company filed a writ petition, on the plight of the victims who have been waiting for years together for accident compensation.

The Supreme Court is exploring the creation of a nationwide online mechanism to help road accident victims and their families get compensation within a short time of the accident. It should be established as early as possible to give helping hand to the victim's family members.

The Supreme Court said that, to speed up the compensation process, including the setting up of a national grid to seamlessly disburse compensation across State to the online submission of police records and accident claims documents in motor accidents claims tribunals.

Usually in many parts of the country, the police take months to even file accident report for submission before the claims tribunal. So, it should be done prescribed time only. Otherwise there is no use of Insurance rules in view of help of the family members and delay also would destroy crucial and important evidence.

Hence, in these times, institutions must think on humanity grounds and do justice as laws desire. Due to pandemic, most of the general activities also turned in to technology and virtual mode.

So here also strengthen the legal activities done in active mode to provide compensation as early. In general days also must provide quick relief to the accident victims.

A Bruhathi, Hanamkonda, Warangal Urban

Sharmila's political dreams in TS not viable

In view of old experiences, it is not advisable for Y S. Sharmila to start a new political party in Telangana, which may hardly fetch Rayalaseema voters settled in Telangana. Though she was born in Hyderabad, she is the daughter of legendary Rayalaseema leader Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

Sharmila may start seva kendras for women in AP on voluntary basis so that she could solve women's problems and then think about the political entry in future. Padayatras for women's sake should be the immediate action that Y S Sharmila take.

V R K Valmeeky, Kukatpally, Hyderabad