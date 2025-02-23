MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd February 2025

Watch your tongue

Ex-CM of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has become very vocal and critical about the functioning of the Coalition government in the State. By lending his support to the ongoing farmers' agitation for MSP for chilli and other products, Jagan has grabbed the much-needed attention of the public and the media. The agitation has kicked up a strong and pungent scent that has made the Centre cough and sneeze. Naidu, too, is directed by the Modi Government to take steps for resolving the issue presently.

It is quite evident that Jagan has become restive over the recent political developments in the State. The arrest of Vamsi has come handy for him to gain form again. But, alas, he has no control over his language and body language. The other day he warned some investigating officers and even used rather filthy language in that connection. Left in the political wilderness, KCR, Jagan, and Aravind Kejriwal have many similarities and who knows tomorrow the trio may form a school for ex-CMs and sail together to recapture their lost power and glory. All is fair in war, love, and politics, they say.

–M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Indian-origin people's influence rising in US

The influence of Indian-origin individuals in the US continues to grow. The appointment of Kash Patel as the FBI Director marks a significant milestone, highlighting the increasing prominence of Indian Americans in key positions. Indian Americans have already established a strong foothold in U.S. politics. Vice President Kamala Harris, along with multiple Indian-origin Congress members, reflects this growing influence. The "Samosa Caucus" now includes six Indian American lawmakers, and figures like Vivek Ramaswamy have made a mark in presidential campaigns. Beyond politics, Indian-origin leaders dominate the tech industry, with Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Sundar Pichai (Google), Arvind Krishna (IBM), and Shantanu Narayen (Adobe) leading global giants. Their contributions in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing are shaping the future of technology. The financial and business sectors also see strong Indian representation, with entrepreneurs like Jay Chaudhry and Vivek Ramaswamy making waves. Indian-origin professionals are significant in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare, with many doctors of

Indian descent playing key roles in the U.S. medical field.

— Srinivaas Goud Muddam, Hyderabad

***

This is a development only possible in the USA. Though the selection was by a narrow division (51-49) of the Senate including cross voting by two Republican Senators, it is hoped Kash Patel would be able to do justice to the faith reposed in him as the Director of FBI, an important "arm" of the USA that has a long history. India, however, cannot expect any favour from this appointment, the first Asian American to get that coveted and most powerful post. It is hoped that the USA would realise the strategic importance of India and deal with accordingly for mutual benefit, instead of displaying it's "Super Power" hegemony. As India is also friendly with Russia and active in the BRICS, expecting USA to be soft on India would be expecting too much from it.

– Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Row over NEP is unwarranted

There is a war on the implementation of the NEP (New Education Policy) in Tamil Nadu between the state and the Centre. The Centre insists on implementing the NEP whereas the state objects to it fearing imposition of Hindi language leading to destruction of Tamil. The state is committed to two language formula. There is total misconception in this regard. State leaders seem to have no knowledge of the NEP. According to new NEP, the first language will be a local language, second one English and a third one any language of students’ choice. NEP is aimed at improving knowledge, skill and language learning. There is no wrong in learning an additional language. It is an advantage for the students to seek better prospects. Playing politics for votes sake is highly reprehensible. All other states in India have adopted the NEP. The status of their mother language has not declined but rather improved.

–Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

***

A row over three-language policy under NEP, the dispute between the centre and the TN government is unwarranted. It appears to be more of a political conflict that is interfering with students’ affairs and their right to choose their preferred languages.

– P V Prakash, Mumbai

PRESERVE SANCTITY OF SEVEN HILLS

How has the AP government permitted the construction of a seven-star hotel at the foothills of the Tirumala, very close to Alipiri, the starting point of journey on to the abode of Lord? The objection raised by the devotees is being ignored and his government apparently hurried the Tirupati Urban Development Authority to clear the files permitting the Mumtaz group hotels to go ahead with the hotel construction. The Hindus’ objection is not for Muslim sounding name but its very location of the hotel and activities which are normally associated with the 7-star hotels. As per the memorandum of understanding the proposed star hotel will serve liquor, run a bar, serve all kinds of non-veg foods including the beef which are a totally a taboo in Tirumala hills. The said hotel of Oberoi group will have a spa, swimming pool etc., which are meant for the recreation and rejuvenation of those rich people coming from different parts of the globe. Hindus have no objection for such facilities being offered for tourists in Tirupati and in fact there are many other establishments in Tirupati which are offering such luxuries. But none of them is close to the seven hills and this Oberoi can also have its hotel in a different location.

Hope Chandrababu Naidu, the CM, and Pawan Kalyan, the deputy CM, both of whom are committed devotees of Lord Venkateshwara, understand the sentiment of Hindus and order the stoppage of the construction of the star hotel at Peruru, close to Alipiri, before the Hindu Sadhu Sangh intensifies their agitation.

–Dr Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

Rotary Int’l known for humanitarian service

Rotary International was founded in Chicago on 23 February 1905 to address humanitarian services, world peace, and goodwill by Paul P Harris, an attorney, and his three business associates. It was the inaugural meeting of the Rotary Club. They decided to call the new club “Rotary” after the practice of rotating meeting locations. The “World Understanding and Peace Day” serves to remember this anniversary of the first meeting of Rotary International on 23 February 1905. The objective of “World Understanding and Peace Day” is to promote harmony, peace, and understanding on global scale to end wars and conflicts. Rotary International is a service organisation that collaborates with UNO to bring humanitarian relief, goodwill, disease prevention, treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and childcare, fundamental education and literacy, economic and community development, and peace and conflict prevention/resolution as philanthropic focus areas. The theme of the World Understanding and Peace Day-2025 is “Wishing for a world where understanding replaces judgement and peace prevails over conflict”.

–Dr Madhusudhan Reddy Burra, Karimnagar