MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th October 2024

Govt rightly called out X for inaction

The Government of India has rightly held X (formerly Twitter) accountable for hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, emphasising the platform’s civil and criminal liability for public mischief. Microblogging sites must implement robust strategies, including AI-based detection, content moderation, and fact-checking partnerships, to combat misinformation and fake threats. Such actions are crucial to prevent public panic, protect businesses, and ensure public safety. We cannot allow such malicious activities to be excused under the guise of freedom of speech and expression. A country like India can manage without ‘X,’ but it cannot afford to compromise on the safety of its air travel.

Kattamreddy Ananth Rupesh, Visakhapatnam

***

The minister of civil aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, has timely and rightly advocated amendment of rules to book criminal cases on all those who make hoax bomb calls and and they should be put on no flyer list. It is indeed most unfortunate that many of our citizens are involved in hoax bomb calls. If there is any suspicion of involvement of terrorists or anti-national elements luring them, they should be taken into custody for in-depth investigation by NIA. It is indeed unfortunate that airlines have to spend a lot on diversion of flights due to hoax bomb calls. Regular train accidents, hoax bomb calls, US-based Khalisthan terrorist’s warning to travellers not to travel in Air India and latest minor blast near a school in Delhi, all these show that some foreign forces and anti-national elements within country could be behind them.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

Laudable initiative by India, China

India and China reaching an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as was prevalent in 2020 in eastern Ladakh is yet another feather in the cap of India to engage in positive and tangible diplomacy with China on the outstanding issues. The new agreement will restore the status quo. Chinese action led to unprecedented tensions between the two countries that eventually culminated in the Galwan clashes during which brave soldiers of India confronted the PLA. It was a misadventure by China that paid a heavy price in terms of casualties to its soldiers.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

The entire world knows that India is a peace loving country and hence spreads harmony among them all in all kinds of summit meetings. But Pakistan and China never believe in peace and widens its expansionist moves through wars sporadically on India. China occupied a major chunk of land in Arunachal Pradesh and Pakistan occupied a portion of place in India known as Pak Occupied Kashmir. India is always advising warring nations Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, Lebanon and Iran to have discussions across the table to end wars which obliterates people and property. India’s mission is always to support dialogues, not war.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

CMs’ call to have more babies ill-advised

Knowing that enormous population growth will one day eclipse whatever economic status India is supposed to attain in the years to come, the appeal by Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and M K Stalin to people to have more children to address the concerns of ageing population when demographic future is far more complex is inappropriate and ill-advised. Though the fertility rate in AP and Tamil Nadu at 1.6 is much lower than the national average of 2.1, yet one cannot forget the fact that despite increase in economic development, the alarming growth of population in the extreme will inevitably lead to rise in more poverty and social tensions. It is time our lawmakers recognise the ground realities and prepare a plan to prevent alarming growth of population instead of giving needless statement to score brownie points.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Priyanka finally making her political debut

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set for her political debut from the seat of Wayanad. The Congress is all set to make Wayanad an important position to fortify the states of the south particularly, after facing a win-win situation in the recent elections, where INDIA Alliance losses Haryana, but manage to settle well in J&K. This will help Congress gain a personal touch with the people of South India, as after Rahul Gandhi chose to keep Rae Bareilly, there is a vaccum of political connection in targeting the southern states specifically. Now it is up to the people of south heartland states to respond and support her in her political decision. Whether her debut turns smooth or not remains to be seen.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur