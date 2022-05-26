MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th May 2022

Violence in APa national shame

The barbaric and violent casteist agitation, arson and torching of buses, houses of Minister and MLA in Amalapuram in protest against renaming Konaseema district as Dr Ambedkar konaseema is a matter of national shame. The casteist snakes, anti-national activists and the feudal brains spearheading this violent agitation should be crushed an with iron hand by the government in order to uphold the dignity of the father of Indian constitution. The opposition political parties also should give up narrow political interest and unitedly support the progressive decision of AP government.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Sibal's exit was long in the making



Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal switching over his loyalties to Samajwadi Party is not surprising. He has been voicing his dissatisfaction over the affairs in Congress party for the long time. As he is not a leader of masses, his absence may not affect the grand old party much. The High command should take note of the developments in right spirit and start straightening the decks. The Congress party will have future in the hands of committed youth leaders who should be nurtured in a democratic way.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Indo-US ties based on trust



At the QUAD leaders' summit in Tokyo, PM describes India-US strategic ties as truly a "partnership of trust" because both the countries shared the same perspective and values of common interests in many areas. US President too endorsed it by coming out that US is committed to make the partnership among the closest on the earth clearly explains that US relies on the importance of India in the global scenario. Keeping in view the China factor, the meet reiterated renew their steadfast commitment to a free and Indo-Pacific that is inclusive by agreeing not to allow another war in Indo-pacific region.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Timely honour for ASHA workers



We are pleased to learn that ASHAs or accredited social health activists are among the recipients of the WHO's prestigious Global Health Leaders Award 2022. The WHO is all praise for India's grassroots health workers for their 'crucial role in linking the community with the health system and making primary health care accessible to the rural poor throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.' In addition to their routine work of providing maternal care, immunization for children and community health care, they spread awareness of COVID-19, identified and tracked COVID-19 cases and partook in the vaccination drive.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Politics behind Hindi imposition



Vivek Shukla's write up, "Don't impose Hindi, learn bitter lessons from Pakistan" (The Hans India, May 24), is very timely and informative. After independence, our Constitution framers preferred to give priority to regional languages. While official Language Act, 1963 preferred Hindi as official status for Union government correspondence, English, too, serves as link language for the convenience of non-Hindi States, as guaranteed by the legislature. It's only our politicians, to gain from the troubled waters, frequently issue blow hot and cold statements to suit for their own interests.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Atma Nirbhar in defence sector



The government is keen to reduce dependence on imported military platforms as Indian armed forces are projected to spend around $130 billion in capital procurement over the next five years. A goal set for a turnover of $25 billion in defence manufacturing in the country in the next five years is a sure road map in achieving the mammoth ambition. Government's effort to attract higher FDI following the move to raise the cap on investment through the automatic route to 74% is being seen as an innovative add-on to the road map. That the Ukraine war proved the vulnerability of Russian tanks, fighter aircraft, helicopters, and armoured vehicles at the hands of NATO-supplied missiles is unmissable; while missiles, multibarel rockets and variety bombs the Russians used proved deadly beyond doubt in Ukraine.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru