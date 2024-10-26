MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th Oct 2024

Let us celebrate a Green Diwali

The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is approaching and everyone is looking forward to celebrating it. There is now an increased awareness regarding noise and air pollution caused due to bursting of fire crackers. Diwali leaves behind particulate matter in the environment, and the noise due to crackers can cause discomfort and irritation among infants, senior citizens. Green crackers contain less Barium and are also environment-friendly. Moreover, the court has also issued a time limit for bursting of fire crackers, which should be welcomed. Along with the lighting of diyas, let us celebrate an eco-friendly Green Diwali and give a thought to our environment.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

A timely boost to space start-ups

The Rs 1,000-cr venture capital (VC) fund initiative for space start-ups represents a significant step forward in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India’s burgeoning space sector. The establishment of a dedicated venture capital fund will provide much-needed financial support to start-ups, enabling them to explore new technologies and expand their capabilities. By investing in these companies, the government is not only nurturing homegrown talent but also positioning India as a key player in the global space industry.

Aditi Nair, Hyderabad

Israel to annex Palestinian territories?

The report that Israel is planning to “empty” Gaza Strip of Palestinians comes as a forewarning of what Israel has up its sleeve. Zealous Zionists conceive Greater Israel as a vast swathe of land extending from the Nile to the Euphrates and refer to it as “the Promised Land” and “the Land of our Ancestors”. Incredibly, it includes parts of Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt and even a tiny bit of Turkey. Israel may first call the areas now taken control of as “zones of security” and as “buffer zones” and then build Jewish settlements and annex them as parts of Israel. It is a tragic irony that while the UN and the international court of justice are asking Israel to end its military occupation, the Israeli military is occupying more and more territories over which it has no claim whatsoever.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

BRICS should strive for global peace

This refers to Hans editorial “Key takeaways from Kazan Summit of BRICS” (October 25). This bloc has expanded with the entry of Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The sole role of this big league should work for establishment of war-free world and terrorism first, and then address eradication of poverty, expanding of trade ties, etc. Endless wars between Ukraine and Russia, United Nations Organisation and its related wings must jump into action to extinguish war fires zones forthwith. Without rooting out these evil elements, periodical summit meetings, shaking hands and huggings will be of no use for betterment of global society.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

Upon the successful conclusion of BRICS Summit at Kazan city in Russia, one of the highlights were the landmark agreement between India and China on one of the longest standoffs of the border getting the final seal. Further, Modi stressing on mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity be the basis of renewed India-China ties to ensure peace and stability along the border is a loud and clear message that members should speak in one voice against terrorism. In short, the two Asian giants should lean towards negotiations and diplomacy to resolve their long-standing disputes to ensure peace and stability along the border. It is time for BRICS to prove it is not a divisive organisation but one that works in the interest and welfare of humanity.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Scourge of encroachments persists

Ref: SC rejects bulldozer plea against 3 states. The so-called victims have the wherewithal to encroach, construct house and acquire all the related documents, identity cards, permissions etc., through fraudulent means, but then according to their counsel, they don’t have access to court! If they are genuinely suffering due to the demolition of their dwellings, they should very well approach the court themselves. Local authorities and people’s representatives should also be taken to task for “allowing” encroachments due to vote bank politics and corruption. I would like the Apex Court to take a serious note on this score, because of which the problem of illegal constructions manifests across the entire country.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada