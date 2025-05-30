MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th May 2025

Kamal’s oops! moment…

Kamal Haasan should know that by his comments he has deeply hurt the sentiments of Kannada speaking public. He commits faux pas often. Previously he had made derogatory statements in Big Boss reality show. Hassan has a habit of slip of tongue and he goofs up in giving speeches in public and in reality shows. He often uses cuss words , derogatory statements and unparliamentary language in his reality shows. Due to this habit, he has even faced the rage of the then Chief Minister J.Jayalalitha . Previously also he has done a blunder by naming the name of sexual assault victim and even compared her with “ Draupadi”. So, it will be better to Kamal Hassan to talk less in public speeches and in reality shows.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

II

Kamal Haasan’s “Tamil gave birth to Kannada” has stirred up a hornet’s nest. Now, the people of Karnataka will have their pound of flesh, no less. Benjamin Franklin had rightly said -- “A slip of the foot you may soon recover, but a slip of the tongue you may never get over.” This is a classic case of speaking before thinking. Confucius was right when he said -- “The tongue must be heavy indeed, because so few people can hold it.”

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

Bollywood unites entire nation

Apropos the article ‘Stalwarts from the world of entertainment...’ as human beings evolved their inner emotions and desires needed some sort of self- expression, and all the fine arts are nothing but a desire of the human race to project itself. Theatre was the first entertainment in the olden ages and only after the motion pictures were introduced and developed did the film industry in India begin to prosper. Every region has its own film industry but Bollywood or the Hindi film industry towers above them all because of its reach.

The fame of Bollywood stars has touched many other nations too and it is gratifying to note that even in places in Europe; the likes of Shah Rukh Khan has thousands of eager fans awaiting his films release. Bollywood is also the single largest factor that unites the whole nation; even though in recent times the Southern films are finding audiences in the North too. The likes of Satyajit Ray, Dilip Kumar , Lata Mangeshkar and others have enriched the lives of not only Indians but internationally too.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Develop infrastructure for film industry in AP

The controversy over the bandh of cinema hall in AP has become a talking point today as Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hara Hara Veeramallu’ is going to be released in the theatres from June 12 across the Telugu-speaking cinema halls. As it is being prominent person’s film both in politics and Tollywood naturally the issue got focused among public.

In the past both politicians and the people in the entertainment field helped each other in times of troubles . The prominent figures and yesteryears heroes helped the government by mobilizing funds from the public as well as from their own pockets especially disasters like cyclone and famine. With that mutual cooperation the Tollywood base was shifted to Hyderabad. Meanwhile the state was bifurcated.

As result of it Tollywood is in typical condition in which shootings in TS and marketing in AP. Thus, it is time for AP government which has roots in Tollywood must develop infrastructure for shootings in AP particularly in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati. At the same time government must give equal important to big budget films as well as small budget films. Similarly the government ponder over how to make entertainment to common people by focusing on facilities, ticket prices , prices of eatables in the theatre premises.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)