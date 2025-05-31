MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st May 2025

A ‘World No Tobacco Day’ resolve

May 31 is observed as World No Tobacco Day by the World Health Organization every year. The theme for 2025 is ‘Burning products, exposing bad intentions,” which primarily aims to make people aware of the harmful impacts of tobacco consumption and its various other products on our health, including increasing the risk of cancer, respiratory diseases and heart-related illnesses. According to a survey, 42 per cent of men and 14 per cent of women in India consume tobacco. Products like bidis or plain tobacco are so inexpensive that the poor and labour class easily fall into the vicious trap of addiction. India has the highest number of cancer patients among men. While, globally, lung cancer is the most common cancer among men, in our country, oral cancer, also caused by tobacco consumption, takes a heavier toll among men due. We must take immediate steps—especially through various community groups, NGOs, and government initiatives—to reduce tobacco consumption. Only then can we save our country’s poor and youth from this grave threat.

Dr. Jitesh Mori Kutch, Gujarat

Two women from Indian Navy create history

Two women from the Indian Navy’s sailing team aboard INSV Tarini returned after completing their mission, Navika Sagar Parikrama II. Commander Dilna K and Lt Commander Roopa A created history by becoming the first Indian women to circumnavigate the globe in a sailing vessel in double-handed mode—relying solely on each other, sails, and wind power. They also created several other records-their yacht Tarini becoming the first Indian sailing vessel to cross Point Nemo, the oceanic pole of inaccessibility; the crew also crossed the Roaring Forties, Prime Meridian, and the Cape of Good Hope, enduring some of the toughest sailing conditions on Earth. They have demonstrated that Indian women are ready to take up any ventures and prove their mettle. Indian women are gradually moving from a conservative nutshell into a progressive and liberal one, which augurs well for a fast-changing society. By defying all accompanying odds, Commander Dilna and Lt Commander Roopa have become role-models for the younger generation, especially our girls.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Kudos to first NDA women batch

The first batch of women from the NDA has proven that they are second to none. Their achievements inspire countless others, embodying resilience and dedication. They’ve made our nation proud, ensuring that the tricolour continues to soar high. Hope more girls take up this wonderful career in the future.

TS Karthik, Kilpauk, Chennai-10

RBI surplus: What’s there for the people?

The RBI’s record surplus transfer of ₹2.11 lakh crore to the government has made the headlines — but will it reach household kitchens is the million-dollar question. In times of high inflation, job insecurity, and falling savings, numbers alone don’t inspire hope. Unless this fiscal windfall is directed towards public welfare, employment generation, and economic revival, it’s just ink on a ledger. Real growth isn’t measured in reserves but in relief. Before the government pats itself on the back, it must answer: how does this gain benefit the struggling citizen? After all, surplus without support is a hollow celebration.

Hasnain, MMERC, Mumbai

50% of IPL earning should go to defence fund

We suggest that 50 per cent of the IPL earnings should go to the Union Government’s, or PMO’s ‘Border-defence expenditure Fund’. This money should exclusively be used to e-monitor the border like installing CCTV cameras, drones, satellites; fencing walls wherever feasible around Pakistan and Bangladesh and to cover other military-related expenses.

However, the priority should be ‘peace talks’ with Pakistan and put an end to all terrorist camps in Pakistan.

In addition, every citizen of India (143 crore population) should pay at least one rupee to the defence fund. The revenue so generated can go a long way in becoming self-reliant.

Sreelekha PS, Boudhnagar, Secunderabad-61