MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th December 2024

Enforce places of worship Act

The cases filed in respect of Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan and the controversies stirred over them incline us to think that disputes over places of worship were not over with the building of Ram temple in Ayodhya. It is a matter of immense concern that right-wing Hindu groups make claims over Muslim places of worship despite the Places of Worship Act, 1991 that bars any conversion of the religious character of a structure from its status at Independence. Hindu revivalists win the suits for “surveys” by invoking former CJ D Y Chandrachud’s observation that the said Act puts no bar on ascertainment of the character of a place of worship. The surveys that cause social strife are not academic exercises to make light of them. The intention of those who litigate vis-a-vis places of worship is obvious. Hindutva proponents cannot be let take the law into their own hands “to correct” what they call “historical wrongs”. What about correcting egregious “historical wrongs” committed on the Dalits over the millennia for a change? As a nation, we must have better things to do than fight over places of worship and look to the future and not the past. United, we progress and prosper. Enforcement of the Places of Worship Act 1991 and the nullification of Justice Chandrachud’s observation, as a correction of a ‘historical wrong’, are needed to prevent masses of people being pigeonholed into “us-and-them” on the basis of religion. Our human identity and national (Indian) identity must prevail over religious identities.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

‘Bowler Captain’ is best for team

Bowler Bumrah as captain reminds veteran Anil Kumble’s days as the captain of the excellent Indian cricket team. One great advantage of ‘Bowler Captain’ is, they know how and when to change the field placements fast, so as to take catches and stop boundaries and even twos (before it’s too late). Also how his team’s batters should tackle bowlers during a crisis. Coach and ex - bowler Ravi Shastri captained India in only one test match vs. West Indies in Chennai (1987-88). India tasted victory by 255 runs, with debutant Narendra Hirwani taking 8/75.

Sreelekha P S, Secunderabad, Telangana

Logjam in Parliament meaningless

Why logjam in Parliament, when it is meant for discussions. Parliament’s purpose itself is to discuss various issues on the lines of pros and cons then take the final decision and also to pass the bills. The question of logjam should not arise at all. Smooth flow is possible in any legislature if every member talks during his turn (as given by the speaker) and stick to the time limit too. Otherwise speaker and team should choose the option of ‘switch off the mike of the member’.

P V Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad, Telangana

Debate on Constitution a welcome move

It is with reference to the news “Govt, Oppn deal to debate “Constitution “- December 3. Both Ruling and Opposition party members have agreed to debate on Our Constitution on the occasion of it’s 75th anniversary. It is welcome. Nobody knows what is going to be discussed about the Constitution in the Parliament. The Constitution is a political framework based on which principles of laws of our country are formulated. The debate on the resolution moved by Jawaharlal Nehru on the aims and objects- became the Preamble of the Constitution. The present debate should reflect the minds of the great politicians who made our Constitution after broad debate.

P.Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

TTD ban on political statements

TTD Board Chairman BR Naidu’s decision to ban political and hate speeches at Tirumala is a commendable step towards maintaining the temple’s sanctity. This move aims to preserve the divine atmosphere and prevent any sort of disturbances to the Devotees. This ban is a response to the growing trend of political leaders making statements after coming out of the Srivari temple, often giving an impression that they’re praying for the people’s welfare. By prohibiting such speeches, the TTD board will certainly maintain the temple’s sanctity and ensure a devotional experience for devotees. The TTD board has also warned that legal action will be taken against violators should be implemented strictly without any sides and favouritesam.”

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad