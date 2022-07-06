MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th July 2022

Test cricket won at Edgbaston

The apt description on the result of 5th cricket test between India and England where fortunes fluctuated day-by-day is "Victory to Test Cricket". Both teams played like champions and brought interest and life into test cricket matches. Watching this match was like watching a suspense thriller.

Joe was the root cause but Bairstow's repeat century was a beauty. The pair repeated the earlier majestic batting acts of Pant and Jadeja. England won the fifth match on paper but skill wise India did not lose it. Vagaries of cricket or any game cannot be predicted. Jasprit's world record 29 runs in just one over is one such instance. Full marks to both the teams for playing excellently in all departments and drawing the series 2-2. Twenty two players marvelled in a friendly display of adroit skill show but never looked like blood thirsty rivals. That is second victory to cricket and first lesson to the warring world.

Sahasra Nivriti Vislesha, Secunderabad

Modi's outreach to Muslims welcome



It has come as a pleasant surprise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the party cadre to reach out to 'deprived, non-elite' Muslims. This is because he is not exactly known for his pro-minority or pro-Muslim utterances. His persona is one of a leader who refused to sport a skull cap, spoke of 'shamshaan and kabristan' and urged people to identify the anti-CAA protesters by their dress.

One wishes that the BJP cadres abide by his call to care for the impoverished Muslims. It will improve the lot of the poor Muslims and strengthen inter-faith bonds. It doesn't matter whether it is known as 'Muslim appeasement' or 'politics of fulfilment'. The Sachar Commission report gives an account of how the majority of Muslim live in want and misery. It should not be reduced to a game plan to prevail on the impoverished Muslims to support the party and subscribe to its Hindutva ideology.

Modi who has done well to ask party members to undertake 'Sneha Yatras' as public outreach programmes to connect with people of all faiths. Modi is proud to be known as a Hindu nationalist; he can reinvent himself and rechristen himself as an Indian nationalist befitting the exalted office he holds. Further, Modi can try to ensure adequate representation for religious minorities in the Parliament, Assemblies and the Government. It is significant that Modi has felt that it is time to explore 'social equations' among 'other religious groups'. Can we expect him to consider extending the benefit of reservation for the so-called low castes among Muslims and Christians?

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Alluri will be remembered forever



A reader of Hans timely and aptly remembered in her letter on July 4 the necessity for the participation of film actor Krishna in PM's unveiling statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Bhimavaram. We have not seen this staunch patriot physically but his marvellous historical movie depicted ASR's realistic stature. PM in his opening address in Telugu, recited a line from a song of this film "Telugu Veera Levara, Deeksha Booni Sagara". This lyric was penned by Sri Sri, tuned by Adinarayana Rao and emotionally sung by Ghantasala. None of these three stalwarts is alive but are eternal in the memories of Telugu people .

N Anjali, Hyderabad

It's heartening to note that the Prime Minister had come all the way to a remote town in AP, Bhimavaram to unveil the statue of the renowned freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju and paid tributes. It's apt for the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrut' mahotsav to honour the sacrifices of unsung heroes. The town Bhimavaram has connection with another great son of India. He is none other than world known scientist Yallapragada Subbarao, the contemporary of Alluri Sitharama Raju.

His contributions to the modern medicine are discovery of ATP as energy substrate, discovery of folic acid, discovery of drugs like methotrexate and Hetrazan and hundreds of research papers. According to one Nobel laureate he could not get the Nobel prize in medicine for his findings on nucleotides only due to his co-worker's deceitful action of hiding the details of the great work. Now it's time, his contributions to be remembered and honoured with highest civilian award. It should be appropriate to honour all the unsung heroes of all walks who made India proud.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla