MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th October 2024

Muizzu at last realises India’s value

The relations between India and Maldives have started improving these days. The President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, who had been elected on anti-India plank one year ago, continued to be so till some time back. Of late, he not only toned down his critical stand, but also sacked his ministers who had made caustic remarks against India. Now in his first visit to India, that has started well with five pacts being inked, Muizzu has recognised the importance of good neighbour and the need for improving bilateral ties.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

This refers to “Muizzu arrives on 5-day crucial visit” (Oct 7). During his election campaign in his country and also afterwords, he was vocal about his “India out” stance, demanding the removal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives. He wanted to break ties with India and go into the fold of China. He was also critical of our Prime Minister. As a response, Modi seriously proposed to develop Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist place to Maldives and Indian tourism agencies halted bookings to that country. It is therefore necessary that he should apolosise for his past anti-Indian actions and statements.

Dr O. Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

No second-rung leaders in BJP

As in every sphere of activity in the world and least of all in politics, no one is indispensable. Though Modi factor played a vital role that ensured a win for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019 and 2024 polls, this cannot go on forever. The fact that due to excessive centralisation, BJP did not cultivate a capable second rung leadership for both the party and the government. Thus, even after politics in BJP/NDA revolving around Modi-Shah failed to achieve the half-way mark in the Lok Sabha polls. There was no strategic plan by BJP to counter the opposition in Haryana and J&K despite facing the greatest challenge.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

A decade ago during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time, the BJP boasted of a galaxy of leaders who could take over the reins of the party any time. But, the party stalwarts who could pose a threat to the present leadership have slowly been eased out leaving a vacuum in the second rung leadership. Indira Gandhi had done it in the past and elevated some unknown faces. This proved counter-productive in the long run and the present condition of Congress is primarily due to the neglect of developing a second line leadership. The centralization of power works as long as the leader has public confidence.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

UN must step in to end Middle East war

Hamas ignited the war with Israel and killed 1,200 Israelis and captured 251 hostages on October 7, 2023. Israel retaliated with a massive force on Hamas. This conflict turned into a serious matter and spread to Lebanon, Jordon and Syria. Assassination of Hamas leader by Israel in Iran took another turn with Iran attacking Israel with missiles. In the war-ridden nations, thousands of soldiers and civilians were killed besides huge property loss. Why the United Nations Organisation and the Security Council are playing a spectator’s role is unintelligible when the pivotal role of UNO is to maintain peace and safety among the nations.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

***

Most of the weapons used by Israel to pound Gaza and Lebanon in breach of international laws have been supplied to it by the US, Germany and other Western powers. Those countries that deliver weapons and ‘security aid’ to Israel cannot be absolved of responsibility for the yearlong genocidal war. French President Immanuel Macron’s proposal of an embargo on arms sales to Israel has met with a ‘shame on him’ response by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The world’s callousness towards the Palestinians who have been subjugated for decades and killed as collateral damage or ‘collective punishment’ since October last year goes against the notion of common humanity. The world must be willing to put pressure on Israel to stop the war and end its occupation of Palestinian territories.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Caste discrimination in jails sad

It is sad to hear about caste bias in jails. The Supreme Court has ordered overhaul of prison manuals and that is a step in the right direction. The judgement has raised hope for equality in society. The court has ruled that distribution of work based on caste in prison is a form of violation of constitution. The decision is a significant step towards eradicating caste discrimination, which has plagued India for far too long. The court’s directive to revise prison manuals within three months and remove caste reference from prisoner register is a welcome move. It is crucial that we recognize the harm caused by these practices and work towards creating a more inclusive society.

Nikhil C K Maniam, Mumbai