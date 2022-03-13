Unintentional warning to Pak?

This refers to an unarmed Indian supersonic that was launched accidentally and had landed in Pakistan after travelling 124 kms; and a terse warning had been issued by Pakistan of "unpleasant consequences" against India, over the incident. One feels that albeit accidentally the missile had a desired effect on Pakistan what India is capable of in terms of a real war against Pakistan.

The country must also introspect of its nefarious role in promoting cross-border terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir, and using drones to drop weapons and drugs in the border areas of PoK and Punjab in order to keep the pot boiling in its wicked agenda to destabilise India, which has been going for quite some time.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru