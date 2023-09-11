  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Delhi Region > Delhi

Delhi records min temp of 23.7 degrees

Delhi records min temp of 23.7 degrees
x
Highlights

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 32 degrees.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature stood at 28.3 degrees, five notches below the normal.

Meanwhile, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Monday morning was recorded at 90 per cent.

As per the IMD, the national Capital recorded one mm of rainfall till 8.30 a.m on Monday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X