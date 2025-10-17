PVR INOX Distribution team colludes with PVR INOX Exhibition team to block out Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat from fair showcasing

This Diwali 21st October there is a clash of the David and Goliath between Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Thamma.

With Thamma being distributed by PVR INOX in key territories and markets and their Distribution head and their exhibition team are colluding together in playing dirty unfair games when it comes to opening of advance booking for films. They tried to do the same thing last year when PVR INOX was distributing Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiya 3, however were curtailed when team Bhool Bhulaiya 3 threatened to go to Competition Commission of India.

Whenever advance opens for films it’s always been 1 screen only in the respective properties of the multiplex, regardless of film, be it Jawan or Stree 2 for that matter, but never has more then 1 screen been opened in advance 4 days prior to release.

Currently since PVR INOX is distributing Thamma, they are using their clout and colluding with their exhibition team at PVR INOX to open advances of Thamma in more screenings then Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. And they are forcing the Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat team to accept such showcasing, and further they are also silently forcing the other national chain Cinepolis to align with them on this front. This all is happening even when Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is buzzing tremendously high in the Hindi heartland and most other exhibitors are giving it equal programming for the advance booking shows.

Harshvardhan Rane who has risen against the tide and made a mark for himself after so many years, is once again being suppressed by the Nepotistic Goliath (Maddock Films & PVR INOX) again as usual trying to not let the outsider Harshvardhan Rane rise above and deliver fairly.

Let’s see what happens next, and one is hearing the Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat team looking to take their case to Competitive Commission of India or State governments, to challenge this dominant unfair treatment they being given by PVR INOX!