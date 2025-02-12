Bengaluru Airport Launches Aerial View Display System

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has introduced the Aerial View Display (AVD) System, aiming to enhance airside operational oversight. This technology offers a unified, real-time perspective of airside activities via a centralized dashboard at the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC). The system's capabilities encompass monitoring flight movements, taxiing, and ground vehicle coordination, facilitating efficient management and decision-making.

The AVD System enables airport personnel and associated stakeholders to observe airside operations through a singular platform, promoting improved coordination and expedited, data-informed decisions. By tracking essential metrics such as aircraft taxiing speed and runway occupancy time, the system aims to optimize air traffic flow and minimize delays. Additionally, the integration of ground vehicle monitoring contributes to heightened safety and operational efficiency, ensuring effective collaboration across airport functions.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), stated, "BLR Airport remains dedicated to implementing technology that enhances efficiency, safety, and sustainability. The AVD system supports real-time monitoring of airside operations, aiding our initiatives to improve coordination and reduce emissions. This advancement is expected to bolster capacity and operational performance, thereby improving the overall passenger experience."