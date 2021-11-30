Bengaluru: BBMP takes up white-topping work without inviting tender

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken up the Rs 35.5-crore second phase white-topping project without inviting tenders.

The government has allocated Rs 2,191 crore to Bangalore's special infrastructure project in 2017–18. In this allotted fund, the second phase of white-topping has been taken up. No objection was raised by the BBMP chief commissioner to the violation of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act.

Professor Venugopal, Chancellor of the University of Bangalore, has written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Rakesh Singh on 17 October drawing their attention to the violation.

The main road connecting Nagarabhavi, Vishweshwaraiah Layout, Ullal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Kengeri and Magadi Road passes through the Jnanabharathi premises. There is also a metro railway station on Mysore Road, which is increasing traffic congestion. The letter demanded that the white-topping work be undertaken as the existing road is in ruins.

The Chief Minister had suggested setting up an estimate sheet for the project if there were savings in the already approved and ongoing project.

With the remaining funds, a 1.03-km long six-lane road, cycle lane, footpath including sewer at the Jnanabharati premises at Rs 35.50 crore worth project was planned and the proposal was submitted by the BBMP commissioner.

The government, which approved the proposal and issued an order on August 29, had asked officials to prepare a new DPR and seek technical and administrative approval. The government ordered officials to invite tenders for the implementation of the project.

The BBMP chief commissioner, on November 17, had requested for relaxation of tender rules. A new tender will require a refund of Rs 35.50 crore by original contractor Sankaranarayana Construction Pvt Limited. There is also the possibility of contractors going to court.

The BBMP cited that if a new tender were to be invited, the project cost would overshoot estimations.

According to the KTPP Act, the amount of savings to be exempted from calling for tenders is being shown. One of the BBMP official informed media that doing so was also a violation of the Act.

When preparing any package, they have to consult an expert. The question is whether the Rs 35.50 crore savings shown was previously assessed blindly. Why Rs 35 crore for 1 km?

BJP leader NR Ramesh said it was not right to spend Rs 35.50 crore for white-topping one km road. With this money 4 km white-topping can be done. "Public money should not be spent this way. I will write a letter to the Chief Minister regarding this," he said.

Tender should be called for no matter how small is the amount. Congress leader M Sivaraju said the maintenance of the works without a tender is a violation of the law.