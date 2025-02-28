Live
- Ganges Valley School hosts live SAMVADH on parenting in the digital age
- Gen Z: The skincare rebels redefining beauty standards in India!
- Kayadu Lohar’s unique PR strategy: Making her own memes!
- Key proposals made for Municipal dept in AP Budget, Narayana thanks Payyavula Keshav
- Jr NTR kickstart promotions for ‘Devara Part: 1’ Japan release
- ‘Chhaava’ sparks demand for Sambhaji’s life in school curriculum
- Disha Patani goes bold for Calvin Klein shoot
- Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys beach getaway
- Divya Bharathi flaunts in red saree
- AP Agriculture Budget 2025-26: Here are allocations
Just In
Bengaluru Job Offering Rs 40 LPA Goes Viral: 'No College, No Resume Needed
Sudarshan Kamath from Smallest AI shared on X that the company is hiring a "cracked full-stack engineer" with 0-2 years of experience for their Indiranagar office
The founder of an AI company in Bengaluru has intrigued many on X by announcing that candidates' graduation background and resumes aren't required to apply for a software engineering role with a salary of Rs 40 LPA and a five-day office work week.
Sudarshan Kamath from Smallest AI shared on X that the company is hiring a "cracked full-stack engineer" with 0-2 years of experience for their Indiranagar office. He asked applicants to send a 100-word introduction and links to their best work to [email protected], with no requirement for a resume or college degree.
The "cracked engineers" refers to talented, adaptable software developers who take full responsibility for the products they build and are passionate about their work. Kamath's post quickly went viral, reaching nearly 3.5 lakh views by Wednesday afternoon.
We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer at @smallest_AI— Sudarshan Kamath (@kamath_sutra) February 24, 2025
Salary CTC - 40 LPA
Salary Base - 15-25 LPA
Salary ESOPs - 10-15 LPA
Joining - Immediate
Location - Bangalore (Indiranagar)
Experience - 0-2 years
Work from Office - 5 days a week
College - Does not matter…