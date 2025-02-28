  • Menu
Bengaluru Job Offering Rs 40 LPA Goes Viral: 'No College, No Resume Needed

Bengaluru Job Offering Rs 40 LPA Goes Viral: No College, No Resume Needed
Sudarshan Kamath from Smallest AI shared on X that the company is hiring a "cracked full-stack engineer" with 0-2 years of experience for their Indiranagar office

The founder of an AI company in Bengaluru has intrigued many on X by announcing that candidates' graduation background and resumes aren't required to apply for a software engineering role with a salary of Rs 40 LPA and a five-day office work week.

Sudarshan Kamath from Smallest AI shared on X that the company is hiring a "cracked full-stack engineer" with 0-2 years of experience for their Indiranagar office. He asked applicants to send a 100-word introduction and links to their best work to [email protected], with no requirement for a resume or college degree.

The "cracked engineers" refers to talented, adaptable software developers who take full responsibility for the products they build and are passionate about their work. Kamath's post quickly went viral, reaching nearly 3.5 lakh views by Wednesday afternoon.





